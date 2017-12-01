This celebrated meteorologist makes her return to NBC10

There's just no city like Philly.

Beginning Jan. 8, meteorologist Brittney Shipp returns to NBC10, to work alongside Bill Henley on weekday mornings.

Bilingual journalist, Miguel Martinez-Valle will also join the NBC10 team as a general assignment reporter beginning on Dec. 18.

“We are thrilled to have Miguel join NBC10 and to welcome Brittney back to the First Alert Weather team,” says Anzio Williams, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “The addition of these two uniquely talented journalists underscores our station’s commitment to investing in our team’s growth to better serve our viewers throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.”

Shipp had spent the past two years working in San Francisco for KRON-TV as chief meteorologist. In addition to being an Emmy-nominated journalist, she is the author of the children’s book, “The Meteorologist in Me.”

