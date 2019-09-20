Candytopia Philadelphia is now open in the new Fashion District

With the new Philadelphia Fashion District opening comes the unveiling of many stores, dining destinations and colorful experiences---including Candytopia Philadelphia. Candytopia is a one-of-a-kind pop-up experiential adventure that leads guests on a journey through a venue so magical, it puts Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory to shame.

Pre-sale tickets are available now for the delightful experience, and all of the candy-coated fun is perfect for all ages. Kids will love the larger-than-life interactive art installations and adults will be wowed by the full sensory experiences that all twelve rooms in Candytopia have to offer.

This traveling dreamland has already made its mark in many cities around the country starting in LA (Santa Monica) and making it’s way to San Francisco, New York City, Minneapolis (St. Paul at Mall of America) and Atlanta with locations currently open also in Houston and Dallas and upcoming in Scottsdale.

According to the release, Candytopia Philadelphia will feature the most popular attractions from its past locations including a marshmallow pit filled with over 250,000 foam marshmallows; an underwater-themed wonderland with fantastical candy-covered sea creatures; a rainbow-filled room with flying unicorn pigs and confetti explosions galore, along with many more sweet surprises. Guests are also treated to candy samples throughout the entire experience including sours and gummies, chocolate treats, nostalgic favorites, and many other tasty bites.

But of course, what fun would a bright and vivacious world chock full of candy and colors be without some attributes highlighting the vibrant culture in the City of Brotherly Love? Candytopia Philadelphia will also feature new elements inspired by local culture and landmarks unique to the location that is said to thrill locals and visitors alike.

Candytopia comes from ‘Hollywood Candy Queen’ and CEO of The Hollywood Candy Girls INC Jackie Sorkin, master fabricator and CEO of ZH Productions Zac Hartog, and brought to life by life-long retailer expert, John Goodman. This new exhibit will provide the perfect backdrop to any social media influencer, savvy photo-taker or Instagram-user. Everywhere you turn is a perfect opportunity for an unforgettable photo opp that you can only get for a limited time during Candytopia’s four-month run in the City of Brotherly Love.

Candytopia Philadelphia will open to the public on Sept. 20. Tickets (Adults $28; kids 4-12, $20; kids under 3, free) must be purchased in advance at candytopia.com.