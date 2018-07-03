Can’t-miss summer concerts in Philly

No matter what kind of music you’re into, there are a ton of artists touring through Philly this summer. From huge concert experiences at venues like Lincoln Financial Field (Taylor Swift has a huge fan base!) to slightly more intimate affairs in the great expanse of Fairmount Park at The Mann (The earthy setting is perfect for a Jason Mraz show, right?), this is a small sampling of the concerts you should have on your radar for summer 2018 — not including major music festivals.

Shania Twain

Thursday, July 12

8 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St.

wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Shania Twain is back to touring and comes to the Wells Fargo Center for a fun-filled night of pop-country gems like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “From This Moment On.” The Canadian singer has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, making her the best-selling female artist in country music.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour

Friday, July 13

6:30 p.m.

Festival Pier

601 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

lnphilly.com

The legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill comes to Philadelphia to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her iconic album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Hits from the 1998 release include “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Ex-Factor” and “To Zion.” She will be joined by Busta Rhymes, M.I.A. and more for this special night of music.

Taylor Swift

Saturday, July 14

7 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field

1 Lincoln Financial Field Way

ticketmaster.com

Pop superstar Taylor Swift descends upon Philadelphia on Saturday, July 14 for her reputation tour. Known for a number of hits, including “Shake it Off,” “Blank Space,” “Love Story” and newer tunes like “Look What You Made Me Do,” fans can expect a high-energy evening of catchy tunes.

Gavin DeGraw and Phillip Phillips

Tuesday, Aug. 28

7 p.m.

Xcite Center

Parx Casino

2999 Street Rd., Bensalem

parxcasino.com

If you’re a fan of singer-songwriters, seeing Gavin DeGraw and Phillip Phillips perform at Parx Casino’s Xcite Center is a must. DeGraw, who has sold over one million copies of his album “Chariot” alone, is known for hits like “I Don’t Want to Be,” “Chariot” and “Follow Through.” Phillip Phillips burst onto the scene in spring 2012 with his five-times platinum debut single, “Home.”

Good Vibes with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen

Saturday, Aug.11

8 p.m.

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

5201 Parkside Ave.

manncenter.org

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz will be joined by fellow singer/songwriter Brett Dennen at The Mann Center for a night of music in the beautiful Fairmount Park. Mraz, who is a Grammy award winner, is best known for hits like “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up.” Dennen is best known for songs like “Ain’t No Reason” (which has been featured on shows like “Scrubs” and “House”) and “Comeback Kid (That’s My Dog).”