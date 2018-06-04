Carson Wentz held a charity softball game over the weekend

You won't believe how much was raised.

Carson Wentz raised a lot of money for his inaugural charity softball game over the weekend, for his AO1 Foundation. Getty Images

Eagles star quarterback, Carson Wentz, is a class act both on and off the field. On Friday, June 1, he held a charity softball game for his AO1 Foundation and over 25 of his Philadelphia Eagles teammates participated.

According to Eagles Wire, the players were split into two teams led by Carson Wentz and Jordan Hicks. Over 25,000 fans were in attendance at Citizens Bank Park.

Wentz was initially discouraged from holding the inaugural charity softball game at such a large venue.

“We were throwing out ideas on where to have it, and I said we’d have it at the Phillies’ stadium [Citizen’s Bank Park] or our stadium [Lincoln Financial Field],” Wentz said during a press conference. “People were like, ‘It might look weird when it’s not filled up.’ I said, Trust me, they’ll come.’ I know the passion here. I know the fans are all about the Eagles and everything that we stand for, and what we’ve been up to.”

And just how much was raised for his AO1 Foundation? The charity softball game brought in $850,000.

What’s more, at the third inning, the foundation also revealed a 25-foot food truck called “Thy Kingdom Crumb,” which would provide food for people in need in Philly. The launch of the “Camp Conquerors” program was also announced for this summer, which would give kids a chance to explore the great outdoors.

For more information on Carson Wentz’s AO1 Foundation, visit: ao1foundation.org.