Carson Wentz and more Philadelphia Eagles got dinner at this Philly restaurant last night

Carson Wentz, Trey Burton, Chris Maragos and Jordan Hicks of the Philadelphia Eagles all dined together at a Center City restaurant last night with their significant others.



The group picked Ocean Prime, a luxury seafood and steakhouse located at 124 S. 15th St., known for its impeccable seafood and steak selections (the Chilean seabass is out of this world), cocktails and larger than life desserts (don't leave without trying the butter cake).

There were two different reasons to celebrate that evening: winning the Super Bowl and Wentz’s recent engagement to longtime girlfriend, Maddie.

The group dined in a private dining room located in the back of the restaurant, but posed for photos with fans upon entering the restaurant at 6:30 p.m.

At around 8 p.m. that evening, Derek Barnett dined in the main dining room with a guest with Jalen Mills arriving at 9 p.m. and sitting in the lounge — not before chatting with Barnett of course.

Looks like if you were hoping to catch a glimpse of the Philadelphia Eagles before the parade, Ocean Prime was the place to be.

For more information, visit: ocean-prime.com.