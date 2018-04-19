Celebrate 4/20 with this hemp oil massage

Wondering if it will get you high? Read on.

Try a hemp oil massage on 4/20 at 3000BC in Chestnut Hill. Provided

While many people will be celebrating 4/20 by lighting up, you can also honor this special day by laying down — for a massage, that is.

3000BC in Chestnut Hill is offering a special hemp oil massage in honor of 4/20 this year, and aside from the novelty of it, this particular oil is loaded with health benefits.

“Hemp seed oil has been used in both face and body products and treatments for many years,” says founder and owner of 3000BC, Korin Korman. “This therapeutic oil is processed from the seeds of the hemp plant and is a great source of antioxidants, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids — all contributing to better skin health.”

Aside from being a great moisturizer, Korman notes that hemp seed oil has tremendous anti-aging properties.

“Hemp seed oil is a powerful anti-aging natural ingredient for smooth wrinkle-free skin,” she says. “Not only is hemp oil rich in vitamins A and E, it also contains trace amounts of important minerals like potassium, magnesium, iron, zinc, calcium and phosphorus. It improves the skin’s elasticity and water retention in the skin’s tissues, thereby keeping skin supple and youthful.”

If you suffer from any skin conditions like rashes, eczema, psoriasis or dermatitis, it helps with that as well.

“Hemp seed oil soothes calms and relieves itchy, painful, dry, inflamed and red irritated patches on the skin. The rich omega 3 & 6 fatty acids in hemp seed oil help alleviate and soothe many skin conditions,” Korman says.

Now the big question — will a hemp oil massage get you high?

The answer is no.

“Although the oil is produced from the seeds of the Cannabis plant, it does not contain THC, the active ingredient in marijuana,” Korman says.

Still, with all of those health benefits, getting a hemp oil massage could be a more grounded, but still super relaxing way to celebrate 4/20.

You can choose from a 50-minute hemp oil massage ($85) or 80-minute hemp oil massage ($115) from April 20 through April 30. Complimentary brownies will also be served.

3000BC is located at 8439 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill.

For more information, visit: 3000BC.com.