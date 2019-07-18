Where to celebrate the Apollo 11 lunar landing anniversary in Philly this weekend

It’s been 50 years since the crew of Apollo 11 made history by being the first humans to ever land on the moon. The lunar landing is a significant moment in history, and after five decades the occasion still resonates with many, many people. To celebrate the astronomical moment, top spots in the City of Brotherly Love are offering themed specials, fun parties and more events that are simply out of this world. Here is where to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing in Philadelphia.

The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute is your home base when thinking of where to celebrate the lunar landing. This Thursday (July 18, 7-11 p.m.) kick off the festivities at the FI with a 1960s Dance Party in the Fels Planetarium, where guests are encouraged to sport their best 1960s attire. The party is open to all ages and will feature themed drink specials, plenty of dancing and more. Then this weekend, head to the FI on Saturday (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) for a day filled with incredible, interactive activities perfect for all ages. Guests can partake in lunar lander tours, small- to large-scale rocket demonstrations with Alka rockets and straw rockets, and colorful trash-can rocket explosions. Guests can also check out special screenings of “The Apollo Chronicles,” IMAX showings of “Apollo 11: The First Steps Edition,” 1969 footage of the landing, moon-related artifacts on display, plus the popular live show “World’s Cheapest Spacesuit” throughout the day. 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu

Redz Restaurant

The New Jersey hot spot is taking their menu up a notch in celebration of the anniversary of the lunar landing. The special menu will be available starting this Saturday and will orbit throughout the restaurant until the end of July. Enticing menu options include their Apollo 11’s Flight of Fries, Armstrong’s Angus Beef Burger, Space Race Mesquite Salmon, Dark Side of the Moon Chocolate Cake, Kennedy Space Center Crab Nachos and much more. Redz will also be featuring themed cocktails and drink specials including their First Moon Man Mint Julep, Zero Gravity Fizz, Moonwalk Margarita, Solar System Sangria and more. 515 Fellowship Rd. N., Mt. Laurel Township, NJ, redzrestaurant.com

Lil Pop Shop

Both of Lil Pop’s locations will be offering stellar deals this weekend in honor of Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary. Beginning this Friday, the popular sweet shop will serve up their delightful creation, the Moon Pie Pop. The delicious pop is made with a vanilla bean popsicle in a graham shell, drenched in marshmallow and dipped in dark chocolate. The Moon Pie Pop will be available until this Sunday. 265 S. 44th St. and 229 S. 20th St., lilpopshop.com

The Philadelphia Orchestra

The Philadelphia Orchestra is celebrating the lunar landing on July 24 at the Mann Center (8 p.m.) with an incredible concert experience. “Voyage to the Moon: A 50th Anniversary Concert” will feature lunar, planetary and stellar music from different eras that will delight anyone of any age. As a bonus, the concert will also feature a new work composed especially for this occasion by film and TV composer Michael Giacchino. Tickets range from $25-$65. 5201 Parkside Ave., manncenter.org

Bud & Marilyns

Head to Midtown Village to try a special cocktail that will launch your taste buds to another galaxy called The Moonwalk. Joe Gilmore, the legendary head barman at the Savoy Hotel’s American Bar, created the tasty libation in 1969 to commemorate the historic moon landing. It also happened to be the first drink Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin sipped on when they returned from the lunar landing. The delicious cocktail is made with sparkling wine, Grand Marnier, citrus and rosewater and will be available from July 18 to 21. 1234 Locust St., budandmarilyns.com

