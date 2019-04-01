It’s time to wine down with Philly Wine Week 2019

Get your corkscrews out, polish your glasses and buy some cheese to pair perfectly with your wine- it’s officially Philly Wine Week. All around the city top spots are offering incredible deals, tasty specials and unique events in honor of this spirited week, and Metro has the scoop on where to go to truly get the full experience.

How to celebrate Philly Wine Week

Opening corks ceremony

This event kicks off the week in a beautiful and delicious way. Sample over 100 sought-after and intriguing wines while also indulging in delicious bites from Walnut Street Cafe, Barbuzzo, The Good King Tavern and Barcelona.

March 31, 6 p.m., XIX Nineteen at The Bellevue, 200 S. Broad St., $40-$125, phillywineweek.org

Wine-based cocktail competition

This wine-based cocktail demo and competition stars some of the city’s top bartenders. The talented mixologists have to come up with unique, tasty and refreshing wine-based cocktails while guests sample and judge each one.

April 1, 6:30 p .m., Panorama, 14 N. Front St., $25, phillywineweek.org

Sex and wine: Powerful, Sultry And Smooth

Head to Jet Wine Bar and join Jill Weber and the talented Drag Queens of Bob & Barbara’s to learn all about the sexy and sultry nature of wine. Guests will taste delicious samples of wine while also joining in on a spirited discussion about the wine’s traits.

April 1, 6:30 p.m., Jet Wine Bar, 1525 South St., $50, phillywineweek.org

Mystery wine challenge

Head to Lacroix, Bar 210 and Library Bar to sample a different mystery wine each evening starting April 1. Use your wine knowledge and powers of deduction to guess the wine correctly, and when you do you get a full bottle of that wine for free.

April 1-7, 5 p.m., various locations, Rittenhouse area, $10, phillywineweek.org

Wine quizzo

One of the week’s most popular events is Vintage Wine Bar’s Wine Quizzo. Test your wine knowledge through four fun rounds of Wine Quizzo, winners will receive delicious wine prizes and gift cards.

April 2, 6 p.m., Vintage Wine Bar, 129 S 13th St., Philadelphia, phillywineweek.org

Baja al natural

Sample refreshing and unique natural wine and food from Baja, California throughout this exciting event. The fresh ingredients provide a colorful and unique flavor palette for each wine, plus there will be traditional Baja tacos and cold cans of Tecate.

April 3, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., South Philadelphia Tap Room, 1509 Mifflin St., phillywineweek.org

Passport 35

Guests can sample 35 amazing wines from around the world throughout this fun evening. “Tour guides” will be leading your adventure around the world while you sip, enjoy tasty bites and also get your passport stamped.

April 4, 6 pm, Bistro Romano, 120 Lombard St., $35, phillywineweek.org

California chocolate and wine pairing

Combine your love of wine and love of chocolate at this fun and unique event. Guests can taste three indulgent wines from California that are all paired with decadent chocolate from Lores.

April 5, various times, Cooperage Wine and Whiskey, 123 S. 7th St., prices vary, phillywineweek.org

5th annual wine week barbecue

Wind down Philly Wine Week with Sardine Bar’s 5th Annual Wine Week Barbecue. Hang out, kick back and enjoy some of the best wines the state of Pennsylvania has to offer. Chefs Doreen Demarco and Mallory Valvano will be manning the barbeque pit and serving up delicious fare while guests indulge and chill out on this Sunday afternoon.

April 7, 3 p.m.-10 p.m., American Sardine Bar, 1800 Federal St., phillywineweek.org

For more information and a full list of events visit phillywineweek.org