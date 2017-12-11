Chill Moody dishes on the latest batch of his #nicethings IPA

Philadelphia Music Ambassador and hip hop artist, Chill Moody, is all about having “nice things,” especially when it comes to beer. The latest addition to his #nicethings empire (which already includes a digital distribution label and clothing line), is a collaboration between Chill Moody and Dock Street Brewery in West Philly, and resulted in the creation of the #nicethingsIPA, a pineapple-infused brew.

After a successful first run, Chill Moody launched a re-release of the beer at Garage South (Passyunk) and Garage North (Fishtown), where #nicethingsIPA is currently available.

“The beer continues to sell out at record pace. This time around our focus was brewing enough so that it will stay around at least until the end of the year and also to have enough to distribute to some local bars,” Chill says. “In the past, the cans have only been available at Dock Street Brewery and Cannery.”

The ultimate objective is to expand even beyond Philadelphia.

“The goal is to be a global brew. I can picture people all around the world enjoying #nicethingsIPA,” he adds.

Chill reveals that Mark Russell at Dock Street handled the brewing process, but he was very hands on with selecting the flavor profile and even chopped up pineapples for it.

“I learned a lot. I approach everything with the same passion and focus. I think the most important part to making beer and making music is collaboration,” he says.

Chill enjoyed making the #nicethingsIPA so much, he now has his sights set on starting a brewpub of his own.

“Opening a #nicethingsBrewPub is what I’m working towards. A spot where you can enjoy nice things, some live music and good food. We are still in the beginning stages, but it’s for sure a goal for me and my team,” he reveals.

So what’s next for the local hip hop mogul? Chill Moody will celebrate what he calls “a really nice year” with a show at Milkboy (1100 Chestnut St.) on Dec. 28.

For more information, visit chillmoody.com.