Merry Christmas! Well, Merry Christmas in July at least. Although its the height of the summer season, the City of Brotherly Love will be partying like it's December 25th this weekend with festive parties, tasty holiday treats and much more. Here is where you should celebrate Christmas in July in Philly.

Where to celebrate Christmas in July in Philly this weekend

Jet Wine Garden

The newly opened seasonal wine hotspot right next to Jet Wine Bar is celebrating Christmas in July with an exciting cookout extravaganza. There will be festive decorations to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, jolly tunes setting the mood, Corn Ho-Ho-Hole and plenty of themed drink specials and tasty food from the grill. Guests can munch on Hawaiian-inspired bites such as chicken skewers ($6), pulled pork sliders with Jicama slaw ($9), seared tuna tataki ($12) and grilled pineapples and peaches ($3) while at the event while also sipping on Christmas cocktails. Drink specials include a rosemary and cranberry Moscow Mule ($8), Prosecco mojito ($8) and red and white sangria ($6).

July 26, 5 pm-10 pm, Jet Wine Garden, 1525 South St., prices vary, jetwinebar.com

Philadelphia Runner

Head to the Philadelphia Runner in Manayunk where they will be teaming up with Asics and North Light Community Center for a fun and festive group run. There's no better way to work off egg nog and cookies, right? Asics will be on-site with demo shoes to try on and Philadelphians can bring along donations (toothbrushes, soap, non-perishable food etc.) for the community center to PR as well. After the run, guests can also indulge in sweet treats, raffle prizes and discounts back at the shop. This event is open for all runners of all levels.

July 25, 6:30 pm, Philadelphia Runner, 4358 Main St., Philadelphia, philadelphiarunner.com

Cavanaugh's River Deck

Spend Christmas in July right by the water at Cavanaugh's River Deck this Friday. There will be plenty of drink specials including $4 Bud Lights and a special performance from Kalicade. Guests are encouraged to sport their best festive attire and enter into the Sexy Elf and Santa Bod contest for a chance to win prizes and more. Be sure to sign up online beforehand as well to pay a reduced cover charge.

July 26, 9 pm-12 am, Cavanaugh's River Deck, 417 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, theriverdeck.com

Morgan's Pier

The pier is celebrating Christmas full speed ahead since they are typically closed in December. Morgan's Pier will have exclusive kegs of Troeg's Mad Elf and live holiday tunes being sung by The Business on July 25. The 11 member cover band will hit the stage at 9 pm and keep the jolly spirit alive from there. The cover is $5 and guests are encouraged to come decked out in their best Christmas gear. Guests who can't make it to the pier on Thursday can also indulge in the holiday drink specials throughout the rest of the weekend as well.

July 25-27, Morgan's Pier, 221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, $5+, morganspier.com

City Tap House

Head to the spacious patio deck at CTH’s West Philly location and celebrate “Christmas in July” (July 27, 3-7 p.m.) with water balloons, kiddie pools, trike races, two DJs and costume contests. Guests are encouraged to sport their best swimsuit and a Santa beard at the jolly occasion. Be on the lookout for Vacation Santa who might be making an appearance this Saturday as well.

July 27, 3 pm-7 pm, City Tap House, 3925 Walnut St., Fl 2, Philadelphia, citytap.com