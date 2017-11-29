Christmas Tree lightings you can't miss in Philly

This weekend, some of Philly’s top neighborhoods will be officially kicking into the holiday season with Christmas tree lighting ceremonies. Here’s a taste of what you can expect at the East Passyunk Tree Lighting, Old City Tree Lighting and the South Street Tree Lighting.

East Passyunk Tree Lighting

Thursday, Nov. 30

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Singing Fountain on East Passyunk at Tasker

Enjoy live holiday music (Alphabet Academy Child Care, Andrew Jackson School and the Christmas Guys) as well as CBS 3 Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram as Master of Ceremonies in South Philly. Bring an unwrapped toy for Ingram to bring back to CBS3 and rhe CW Philly 57 for their annual Toy Fest holiday drive. Santa will also be there to take photos with kids and some bakeries and restaurants on East Passyunk will be providing free sips and samples.

Old City Tree Lighting

Thursday, Nov. 30

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Betsy Ross House Courtyard

239 Arch St.

For the first time ever, Old City will host a tree lighting ceremony at the Betsy Ross House courtyard. Betsy Ross will be there along with carolers and the Philadelphia Youth Ballet, who will be presenting excerpts from “The Nutcracker.” Fezziwig’s Sweet Shoppe will be offering snacks and sips, including their kettle korn. The tree lighting ceremony itself begins at 6 p.m.

South Street Tree Lighting

Sunday, Dec. 3

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Headhouse Square

2nd and Pine

The annual Winter Wonderland presented by South Street Headhouse District will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 and will include the lighting of the South Street Christmas tree. Santa will arrive by firetruck and will greet children as well as collect their wishlists. If you want to get a picture with Santa, parents are asked to bring their own cameras. South Street Headhouse District businesses will join vendors with an array of snacks and gifts for the whole family.