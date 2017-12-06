Christmas Village in Philadelphia 2017: Gift ideas for everyone on your list

From baked cheese to star-shaped lanterns, you won’t be able to find these goodies anywhere else in town.

Check out these gorgeous star-shaped lanterns from Germany that you could buy at Christmas Village in Philadelphia. Provided

Christmas is only a few weeks away and even if you haven’t gotten a start on your holiday shopping, you can get a ton of it done by paying a visit to Christmas Village in Philadelphia. For the tenth year in a row, it’s chock full with over 80 vendors selling yummy eats and of course — gifts! Whether you’re shopping for the foodie in your life or the hostess with the mostess, there’s something for everyone on your list. Here are seven cool gifts we found that should be on your radar.

For the foodie

The Truffleist Gift Pack

Price: $65

This New York-based company handcrafts all of its products in small batches using truffles imported from all over the word. Their Truffleist Gift Pack comes with truffle mustard, truffle honey, truffle oil and truffle salt to add a little culinary magic to any dish.

For a white elephant gift exchange

Christmas Gift Soap and Christmas Coal Soap

Price: $7 each

If you’re apart of a white elephant gift exchange, you know it’s the thought the counts and that thought better be hilarious, sassy or a little bit of both. Staying within budget is also key so why not pick up some “naughty or nice” soaps from Cape May Sea Salt Company? They have a Christmas Gift Soap in addition to a Christmas Coal Soap that would make a funny yet affordable gift. They’re also a great stocking stuffer.

For the person who’s always cold

Flannel PJ’s Candle

Price: $8 to $22 (depending on size)

What’s a little more unique than gifting pajamas? Gifting a Flannel PJ’s candle from Inspire Light Candle Co. The scent of sandalwood and vanilla bean will surely add a cozy element to a chilly winter night for that person in your life who’s always cold.

For the music lover

Natural Speakers by Mangobeat

Price: $39

The speakers on a smartphone sometimes need a little boost, but who wants to fuss with extra cords and batteries? Mangobeat has speakers for sale that are made from mango wood sourced from eco-managed forests. What’s more, there are a variety of styles to choose from and they will add to the decor of any room.

For the person obsessed with Christmas

Heimat Berlin’s Star-Shaped Lanterns

Price: $19

Every home could use a little extra starlight and for the person who loves Christmas more than anyone you know, gifting a star-shaped lantern from Heimat Berlin in Germany is a great choice. It’s unique, beautiful and affordable.

For the jet setter

Germany Briefcase Ornament

Price: $26.50

Have a person in your life who is always travelling somewhere cool? Inspire more international adventures with a Germany Briefcase Ornament by Kathe Wohlfahrt. It’s Germany’s leading Christmas ornament and decor company and his been in business for over 50 years.

For the cheese lover

Brunkow’s “Brun-uusto” Cheese

Price: $8 a block

Let’s be real: Who doesn’t love cheese? This is a great gift to give almost anyone on your list, except for someone who’s lactose intolerant of course, or vegan. Hailing from Wisconsin, Brunkow’s cheese is made to be heated up in the oven and makes the perfect addition to any social gathering.

If you go:

Christmas Village in Philadelphia

Through Dec. 24

LOVE Park

1500 Arch St.

philachristmas.com