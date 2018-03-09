8 Comedy shows you can’t miss this spring

Even though winter managed to get in a few last minute punches, spring is on its way to the Philadelphia area! Put an end to your cabin fever, throw on the light jacket that has been collecting dust in your closet since Halloween, and head out into the city and its surrounding areas for a good laugh! Throughout March and April, venues all over town are offering the best in local and national comedy. Here are eight great shows that you cannot afford to miss.

1. Andrew Jeffrey Playwright



Andrew Jeffrey Wright is one of Philadelphia’s most beloved comedians and performers. In this unique show at Good Good Comedy Theater, Wright offers the audience a glimpse into his comedic mind through an hour’s worth of short plays authored by him and starring the Cosmic Drool Theater Company. Over 15 of the area’s best comedians and improvisers help bring Wright’s vision to life.



March 23

7 p.m., tickets $10

Good Good Comedy Theater

215 N 11th St.

goodgoodcomedy.com



2. Now You See Us



Venture out to Illusions Banquet Hall and Sports Bar in Clifton Heights for the aptly-named Now You See Us comedy showcase. Headlining the show is none other than Philadelphia’s beloved “Tasteless Diva” Natalie K. Levant. Host Dan Mahon, Sr. will also welcome a who’s-who of suburban comedic talent, including Belynda J. Cleare, Eddie Gallagher, Nick Kupsey, and Sidney Gantt.



March 24

8:30 p.m., tickets $15

Illusions Banquet Hall & Sports Bar

403 W. Baltimore Pike, Clifton Heights, PA



3. Jeff Ross & Dave Atell: Bumping Mics



Two of the country’s best-known touring stand-up comedians, Jeff Ross (“Dancing with the Stars”) and Dave Atell (“Insomniac”), are teaming up for a special double feature at the Borgata’s Music Box Theater in Atlantic City. Two comics for the price of one is a deal that cannot be beat in the gambling town.



March 24

8p.m., tickets $45-49

Borgata Music Box

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ

theborgata.com



4. Stand Up For Parkinson’s



Definitely do not miss this important show at the dazzling Punchline Philly in Fishtown. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Parkinson Council, which provides resources and care for those suffering from Parkinson’s Disease in the Delaware Valley. Area comedians Hannah Harkness, Ken Kolaski, Sergio Santana, Carrie White, Josh Kosh, and Pat House fill out the stellar local lineup.



March 26

6 p.m., tickets $20

Punchline Philly

33 E Laurel St, Philadelphia

punchlinephilly.com



5. American Immigrant Live!



Podcaster Miguel Dalmau brings his hilarious yet insightful program American Immigrant to PHIT in Rittenhouse Square for one night only. The live taping will feature stand-up from fellow comedic immigrants Christian Mangual, Alyssa al-Dookhi and Raj Belani as well as a panel discussion.



March 29

8 p.m., tickets $10

Philly Improv Theater

2030 Sansom St.

6. Greg Proops



Greg Proops is best known as a longstanding member of the improv program “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” being cast in both the British and American versions of the program. He is also an accomplished voice actor, with his vocal stylings gracing everything from “Star Wars Episode I-The Phantom Menace” to “Bob the Builder.” Proops will bring his signature brand of comedy to Helium just in time for Easter.



March 30-31

7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., tickets $22-34

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia

philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com



7. Jeanne Robertson



Comedy is not limited to younger audiences being entertained by crude humor. Longtime comic Jeanne Robertson knows this and, at 74 years young, knows that there aren’t limits of any kind in comedy. Enjoy Robertson’s brand of family-friendly observational humor and quips for one night only at the historic Keswick Theatre in Glenside.



April 15

3 p.m., tickets $30-52

Keswick Theatre

291 N Keswick Ave., Glenside

keswicktheatre.com



8. Dan St. Germain



Up-and-coming comedian Dan St. Germain has left his mark almost everywhere in the world of modern-day comedy. You may have enjoyed his writing on several Comedy Central roast specials, including those roasting Rob Schneider and Rob Lowe, and may have also seen him on the TV series “Best Week Ever” and “Adam Ruins Everything.” Philadelphia is lucky to get St. Germain in town for one evening of laughs at Good Good Comedy Theater.



April 27

8 p.m., tickets $16

Good Good Comedy Theater

215 N 11th St.

goodgoodcomedy.com