Community Spotlight: Common Space

Common Space offers shared community space in Ardmore for activities like knitting circles and more. Provided

The Philadelphia region has a lot of community spirit, but could definitely use more spaces for people to gather, connect and collaborate. Enter Common Space, a new nonprofit based out of Ardmore that provides community space for reasonable rates as well as programming.

Founded in January 2018 by Amy McCann, its goal is to bring diverse groups together and cross boundaries through the shared space.

“Common Space offers creative programming that includes classes, workshops and discussion groups, as well as a community space to learn, meet, share, and enjoy a tasty treat,” she says.

“Our mission focuses on bringing people together for conversation, play, and learning across ages, races, ethnicity, economic background and abilities.”

Upcoming activities include conversations on topics like intersectionality and LGBTQ issues , pizza and game nights, knitting circles, a workshop on decluttering and more to be announced.

“Since our launching, we've hosted a scattering of events that include poetry readings, game afternoons, story hours, open mic nights, potluck gatherings, an evening of Quizzo and a workshop on entrepreneurship,” McCann says. “We welcome volunteers to help with any of our programs or events.”

There’s also an opportunity for employment with Common Space.

“We create fair-wage jobs for community members with many talents and abilities who are seeking part-time/flexible employment and appreciate a place to belong,” adds McCann.

If you’re apart of a local organization that could use and affordable space to rent, Common Space may be a great option. The rental fee is just $20 an hour for a minimum of two hours.

“We've also shared our space with local organizations, committees, and businesses for meetings, retreats and workshops,” says McCann.

At the end of the day, McCann’s favorite thing about Common Space is bringing people of all different backgrounds together.

“It’s a true celebration of diversity,” she says. “And our location in Ardmore. Ardmore is a tapestry made up of all of these diverse neighbors.”

Common Space is located at 25 Rittenhouse Place in Ardmore.

For more information, visit: commonspaceardmore.org.