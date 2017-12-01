Enjoy crepes and cocoa every Saturday in December at this pop-up

It’s sure to perk you up!

The Crepes and Cocoa Pop-Up at a.kitchen makes December a little sweeter. Pexels

Who doesn’t love crepes and hot cocoa? While you’re busy shopping in Center City this holiday season, a.kitchen, located at 135 S. 18th St., will be hosting a weekly “Crepes and Cocoa Pop-Up” throughout December.

Enjoy their sidewalk seating (complete with heat lamps, of course!) and indulge in a Parisian-inspired crepes, hot cocoa and mulled wine from Chef Eli Collins.

This family-friendly event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday in December.

“Each December, Philadelphia transforms into a strolling spectacle of holiday cheer, and there’s no better place to take in the beauty of the season than from our comfortable sidewalk cafe on 18th Street, just steps from the twinkling lights of Rittenhouse Square,” says General Manager Joey Campanella. “We can’t wait to welcome long-time guests and first-time visitors alike to these festive afternoon gatherings, with warming drinks and delicious crepes, plus festive holiday decorations.”

Each week, there will be a new crepe menu, offering both a sweet and savory option.

The first week options will be Nutella with caramel and cocoa nib crunch and Royal Ham with onions and smoked mornay sauce. (Yum!)

We'll be updating this weekly as new crepe offerings are announced.

For more information, visit: akitchenandbar.com.