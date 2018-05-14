Cristal Palace makes its world premiere in Philly

You’ve never seen anything like this.

"Cristal Palace" by Transe Express makes it world debut at PIFA 2018. Provided

Have you ever seen a dance party hundreds of feet off the ground? Well, this summer, thanks to Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts (PIFA), you’ll get your chance.

French aerial performance group, Transe Express, will get their groove on hundreds of feet in the air on the banks of the Schuylkill River, from June 1 through June 10, for “Cristal” — a piece commissioned by PIFA.

The performers dazzled a crowd of 200,000 people back in 2011, when they brought their show to Broad Street.

This year, they’ll have the scenic Schuylkill River as their backdrop.

Before taking in this feast for the eyes, Nobunto, the Zimbabwean all-female a cappella group, will perform 20 minutes prior to Transe Express for “Cristal Palace.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: kimmelcenter.org.

To get a sneak peak of what you’ll see in June, you can check out video from Transe Express below.