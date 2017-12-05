Dan Aykroyd is coming to Philly

Dan Aykroyd is a true renaissance man.
Aside from starring in classic films like “Ghostbusters,” “Trading Places” and “My Girl” and co-founding the chain of music venues, House of Blues, the legendary Dan Aykroyd is a superstar when it comes to vodka, too.
Apparently, on top of everything else, he’s gotten into the vodka business with Crystal Head Vodka, and yes, the bottle is shaped like a skull. (How cool is that?)
According to their website, it’s made from “high quality peaches and creamed corn,” “distilled four times into a neutral grain spirit,” and blended with “pristine” water from Newfoundland, Canada.
It also contains no additives. Bonus!
Aykroyd will be coming to Philly in the flesh on Friday, Dec. 15 to sign autographs at Fine Wine & Good Spirits (180 West Girard Ave.) at 4 p.m.
As if the vodka in a skull-shaped bottle wasn’t enough, imagine bringing one that’s autographed by an original Ghostbuster to your holiday party?
It will be a merry Christmas, indeed.
If you go:
Bottle Signing with Dan Aykroyd
Friday, Dec. 15
4 p.m.
Fine Wine and Good Spirits Premium Collection Store
180 West Girard Ave.
finewineandgoodspirits.com