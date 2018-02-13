An all-dessert dinner?

Don't you wish you were eating this right now? Provided

It’s impossible not to fall in love with Parc, Starr’s French bistro on Rittenhouse Square. While the menu is full of savory options that delight diners, people often find themselves so stuffed after a decadent meal, that they don’t have room for dessert.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, that won’t be a problem, as Parc is serving up a special 5-course dessert tasting menu, to the “sweet” delight of dessert lovers everywhere, for the third year in a row.

“Dessert is so important because it is the lasting impression of the meal. You can enjoy an amazing meal, but if dessert is mediocre it can leave a bad taste in your mouth — literally and figuratively,” says Executive Pastry Chef Abigail ‘Abby’ Dahan. “I wanted to bring our program to the forefront and have a little bit of fun crafting desserts that would not normally be on our menu.”

Guests will enjoy treats like citrus cotton cheesecake, whole roasted lady apple and chocolate ganache, with more desserts to be announced.

“I love that I can really flex my creative muscles,” Dahan says. “This is the place where I try to think a little bit outside of the box as far as French desserts go.”

The five-course dessert tasting menu is available for $45/person with an optional champagne pairing for $50/person. The dinner begins at 7:30 p.m.

Parc is located at 227 S. 18th St.

For more information, visit: parc-restaurant.com.

