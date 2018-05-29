Diner en Blanc Philadelphia: When does the waitlist open for 2018?

The early bird catches the worm — or in this case, a seat at the table.

The waitlist for Diner en Blanc Philadelphia for 2018 opens Tuesday, May 29 — which is today.

Due to the popularity of the event, there is a waitlist to attend, and registration on the waitlist does not guarantee tickets to the event — it merely informs you when Phase 3 goes on sale in early summer. Guests who registered on the waiting list last year will be notified when Phase 1 goes on sale.

You can register for the waitlist here.

"With the seventh Le Dîner en Blanc in Philadelphia, we are celebrating the global phenomenon of Le Dîner en Blanc,” says co-host Natanya DiBona in a press release. “20,000 guests, including 5,000 people traveling from all over the Dîner en Blanc world, will gather in Paris celebrate its 30th Anniversary on June 3rd and the event will be held in 80 cities around the world this year. Philadelphia was one of the first cities to host the event the year Dîner en Blanc International was established in 2012, and it’s incredible to see the growth of the event since. Philadelphia is truly an international city and we are proud to join so many cities around the world in hosting an event that celebrates the power of a shared meal and its ability to bring people together to build community."

Wondering what Diner en Blanc is all about? Check out our Diner en Blanc for beginners guide.

Want a guide to doing Diner en Blanc on a budget? We’ve got you covered here.

For more information on Diner en Blanc Philadelphia 2018, visit: philadelphia.dinerenblanc.com.