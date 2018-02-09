Do Valentine’s Day on a budget with these baked goods

A wildcard choice for sure, but so yummy! Try the chocolate cherry loaf from Metropolitan Bakery. Provided

Can’t afford to buy your baby a diamond ring or any bling for that matter? Perhaps you just started dating and don’t want to disappoint your newfound love on Valentine’s Day. No matter what your situation, a baked good is a great solution.

“Not everyone wants (or can afford) a diamond necklace – or even believes in Valentine’s Day, for that matter. But everyone enjoys a red velvet cupcake or chocolate-dipped shortbread to treat themselves or share with their loved ones,” says head baker and co-owner of Philadelphia’s Metropolitan Bakery, James Barrett.

With locations in Rittenhouse Square and Reading Terminal Market, the bakery will be offering handmade treats that offer the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day.

Barrett notes that this year’s lineup was inspired by their “love for butter, fresh ingredients, and offering our customers a taste of something special.”

Here’s what’s on the menu:

-Heart-shaped linzer cookies filled with raspberry jam ($1.45 each)

-Heart-shaped brown-butter shortbread dipped in imported bittersweet chocolate ($2 each)

-Miniature red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese icing ($1.75 each)

-Shortbread cookies with a hint of pink peppercorn throughout ($1.25 each)

-Chocolate heart-shaped tarts studded with fresh raspberries ($6.75 each)

-Red Velvet Layer Cake with cream cheese icing that feeds 8-12 ($42)

-Coconut Layer cake with passion fruit curd, buttercream icing + a shortbread cookie bottom that feeds 8-12 ($42.95)

-Chocolate Cherry Panettone with tart cherries, bittersweet chocolate chunks and orange zest ($16)

-French Macarons in in Chocolate Raspberry, Pink Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Chocolate Hazelnut Espresso & Meyer Lemon ($1.70 each)

For more information, visit: metropolitanbakery.com.

