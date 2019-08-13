Dock Street Brewing Co.’s new South Philadelphia location opens this week

When it was announced a few months ago that local hot spot Dock Street Brewing Co. would be opening a second location in South Philadelphia, many rejoiced at the thought of another eclectic brewpub opening in the City of Brotherly Love. But this new location is so much more than just a welcomed addition to a beloved Philly institution — it’s a vessel to bring great food, refreshing brews and the community together like never before.

Dock Street South will officially open its doors this Wednesday, Aug. 14, and the 10,500-square-foot production facility and taproom will bring a huge draw to the up-and-coming Point Breeze area of the city.

“There are so many people living here — artists, teachers, nurses, builders, business owners and baristas — but this south-side stretch of Washington Avenue has remained largely industrial,” says Renata Certo-Ware, head of Dock Street’s marketing and events, in a release.

Independently-owned Dock Street has always done things a bit differently (such as opening their West Philly location in a restored firehouse), and this new venue will be no different. “We want to be this community space filled with art, neighbors, beer and food, sunlight and green plants, where everyone from Point Breeze and other parts of the city can gather, enjoy a beer or a cocktail, and just be. We want to be a great example of what a brewery can do for a neighborhood and its community,” added Certo.

Dock Street South will be serving up plenty of tasty bites and enticing libations including modern Mediterranean and European-inspired small plates with some focus on Sicilian dishes, 12 rotating beers on tap and, during the day coffee, espresso, cappuccinos, pastries, small bites and bagels. This new location will also focus on artisanal manufacturing with an emphasis on producing and canning staples (such as the Dock Street Rye IPA and Dock Street Golden IPA), as well as creating and concocting fresh, high-quality beers.

However, if you come for the menu and bar items, you’ll definitely stay for the atmosphere.

“We want to be a fun, neighborhood location that we think is also going to draw people in from all other areas of the city. We are bringing a new version of Dock Street forward with a large communal mess hall and a beautiful event space,” said Director of Operations Phillip Breen in a release.

Dock Street South’s main mission is to bring the community together, and their airy, industrial and welcoming design helps piece that vision together. Architect Mark Wieand was hired to complete the project, and Wieand delivered with a communal beer-hall-esque front room design, artistically-placed neon graphics, exposed rustic masonry, works from local artists and nods to nautical ship-building design.

A look at the Dock Street South interior. PROVIDED

Having the community feel paired along with the innovative menu items, unique brews and enticing coffee and small-bite choices creates the perfect recipe for a new hangout not just for South Philadelphians, but for all who call the City of Brotherly Love home.

“We believe an important part of becoming involved with the neighborhood is having our doors open all day for residents to enjoy,” said Certo in a release. “Dock Street South is a place where you can bring your laptop and work in the daytime, and a vibrant gathering spot filled with lots of laughter and sharing in the evening. We want Dock Street to be a home away from home for everybody.”

Dock Street South (2118 Washington Ave.) will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. To learn more, visit dockstreetbeer.com.