PHOTOS: Dr. Jill Biden speaks at Philly Fights Cancer luncheon

The event was held at Neiman Marcus this week.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : May 25, 2018
Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon
  • Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon
    Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon

    Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon

    Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon

    Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon

    Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon

    Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon

    Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon

    Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon

    Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus. | HughE Dillon

Dr. Jill Biden spoke at the annual Philly Fights Cancer luncheon at Neiman Marcus on Monday, May 21.

The wife of former Vice President Joe Biden discussed with the audience her personal experiences with those in her life affected by cancer, as well as the importance of the research being done at the Abramson Cancer Center.

The event itself featured a champagne reception on the third floor of Neiman Marcus, with a string quartet, a blossoming flower wall for photos and a raffle where one winner would take home a pair of designer shoes from Neiman Marcus every month for a year.

Starr catering served a three-course lunch at the Philly Fights Cancer luncheon, which also included a fashion show from designer Naeem Khan, presented by his son Zaheen Khan.

Last year, Dr. Jill Biden appeared on "Megyn Kelly TODAY" along with Joe Biden to talk about their son Beau's cancer diagnosis. You can watch the segment below:

 

Did you attend the event? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon above. 

 
 
 

