PHOTOS: DVLF HEROES Awards Ceremony and Brunch

Were you there?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 30, 2018
  Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided
    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

    Did you attend the DVLF HEROES 2018 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco? | Provided

On Sunday, April 29, DVLF  held their annual HEROES event at Kimpton Hotel Monaco, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Now it its 12th year, HEROES celebrates individuals who work to advance the rights of the LGBT community.

NBC10 meteorologist, Steven Sosna, hosted the event, and Mayor Jim Kenney was also in attendance.

2018 HEROES honorees include:

Dante Austin, Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department (Individual Category)
Councilwoman Helen Gym, Philadelphia City Council (Straight Ally Category)
Jerome Pipes, Camden Area Health Education Center (Non Profit Category)
Ayydn Edwards, Attic Youth Center (Youth Category)
Geno’s Steaks (Local Business Category)
American Reading Company (National Business Category)
The DVLF Legacy Society (Lifetime Achievement Award)


Were you there? Check out photos from the event above.


For more information on DVLF and HEROES, visit: dvlf.org.
 

 
 
