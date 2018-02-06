Eagles fans get engaged at the Super Bowl

As if the Eagles winning the Super Bowl wasn’t enough, two Eagles fans took the evening one step further and got engaged there for the second time.

Doylestown resident and lifelong Eagles fan, Bob Wanum, proposed to his wife Teresa on the 45 yard line.

“It was amazing,” Wanum says. “The whole thing was so exciting and when we won everyone went crazy. The crowd was watching us, but [the proposal] was a surprise.. Afterwards everyone around us was helping us take pictures and cheering.”

The moment was made possible by Bernie Robbins Jewelers, who gave away two tickets to the 2018 Super Bowl to the first couple who purchased an engagement ring valued at $50,000 or more.

After 30 years of marriage, Wanum wanted to get his wife a new ring.

“When I proposed the first time, I bought her a smaller carat diamond and knew I wanted to upgrade her ring,” he says. “We knew we wanted to do something special for this big number. I never thought it would happen at the Super Bowl with our team.”

He still had to keep the proposal a surprise from Teresa, however.

“I had to make up a story for how we won the tickets and told her that I won a contest through the jeweler for anyone who purchased jewelry at one of their locations within the last month,” he says. “I gave her one of their Eagles pendant necklaces and that is how she thought we won the tickets.”

So what’s the secret to a happy marriage? Wanum says, just like the Eagles, it takes teamwork.

“Compromise! You have to work together and be a team,” he says.