After last night’s epic win against the Minnesota Vikings, Eagles fans took to the streets in celebration.



It’s been 14 years since we’ve last gone to the Superbowl and an impromptu parade down Broad Street was in order.

Thousands of fans joyously marched towards City Hall — cheering, singing, dancing, waving giant Eagles flags and more.



Were you there?



Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.