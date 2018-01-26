Need some Eagles bling?

Bernie Robbins has an official line of Eagles jewelry just in time for the Super Bowl. Provided

You’ve got a closet full of Eagles t-shirts, jerseys and hats — but how about jewelry? Family-owned Bernie Robbins Jewelers has an exclusive partnership with the NFL and is the only jeweler in the region that can make your game day outfit sparkle even more.

“Born and raised as Eagles fans, we couldn’t be prouder of this team. As this exclusive partner with the NFL, we wanted to show our support and give our customers a way to show theirs as well,” says Bernie Robbins owner, Harvey Rovinksy.

At each of the four store locations, eight different types of NFL Eagles jewelry are available, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets and even dog tags, all in the green and white colors of the Eagles. Many of the pieces are made of freshwater cultured pearls dyed Eagles green with black crystal accents. Prices range from $45 to $150.

“I’ve grown up loving the Eagles, but this year in particular we have a truly unique team with a terrific organization and coaching staff behind them,” says Rovinsky. “The Eagles have always been my team, but this group of guys is smart, dedicated, charitable and some of the hardest workers I’ve seen in the league in years. I’m not only proud of their playing ability, but the players’ character is what truly sets us apart.”

In addition to being able to purchase this special line of Eagles jewelry, there will even be a contest to win pieces as well.

“Any shopper who wears their Eagles green in store from now until the Saturday before the big game will be entered to win our limited edition prize pack, complete with official Eagles jewelry, an Eagles hat, flag and champagne to toast to our win,” says Rovinksy.

And the Philadelphia jewelry icon is gearing up for an Eagles win.

“The harder you work, the luckier you get and this year is our year,” he says.

For more information, visit: bernierobbins.com.