Everything you need to know for the East Passyunk Car Show

Rev up your engine for the 13th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival. While 175+ cars are the main attraction of the fest, there’s plenty more to see and do around East Passyunk Avenue.

“Before you head to the shore for the summer, save July 29th on your calendars for this must-do event," East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District executive director Pam Zenzola said in a release. “Families from around the tri-state area flock to the East Passyunk to cruise the cars, enjoy live music on every block and taste authentic South Philly cooking. We are thrilled to bring back South Philly's largest annual summer tradition!"

What to expect at the East Passyunk Car Show

More than 175 high-performance and classic automobiles and motorcycles will be on view. Cars will be awarded trophies in dozens of categories, like Best Paint, Best 50’s Custom, Best Street Rod, and Best Low Rider. You and your family can take a selfie with one of the stilt walkers on the festival grounds, wearing retro clothes. For only $5, you can enter a raffle for a $2,600 scooter from Philadelphia Scooters.

If that’s not enough to draw you in, Casey Parker, the Philly entrepreneur who owns all of the Pistola’s restaurants in the city, will perform with his band. More outdoor live music and activities and crafts at the Bang! Boom! CRAFT! Show will keep the whole family entertained.

Where to eat at the East Passyunk Car Show

Fuel up for your car show experience with $5 street food specials and drinks at 20 restaurants. Here are all the best spots to eat at the East Passyunk Car Show.

Junior’s Beef & Pork

Five-dollar roast beef and pork hoagies from Junior’s are delicious, and the price is unbeatable.

1840 East Passyunk Ave., juniorsbeefandpork.com

Mamma Maria

If you’re in the mood for classic Italian fare, try a $5 penne primavera dish in a light blush sauce from Mamma Maria’s.

1637 East Passyunk Ave., mammamaria.info

Marra’s

This South Philly institution is offering a $5 meatball sandwich special on a Sarcone’s roll.

1734 East Passyunk Ave., marrasone.com

When is the East Passyunk Car Show?

Sunday, July 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson Sts., free for attendees, $20 for cars, visiteastpassyunk.com