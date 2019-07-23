These fans bleed green with an Eagles-themed car - they then broke out into Fly Eagles Fly!

East Passyunk’s 14th Annual Car Show and Street Festival is back this weekend and the colorful extravaganza is really revving up the fun this year.

Everything you need to know about East Passyunk's Car Show and Street Festival 2019

The Car Show is truly one of a kind. With 200 incredible muscle, classic, antique, custom and show cars, trucks and motorcycles lining the streets, it doesn’t matter if you’re an automobile fanatic or not — the sight of these unbelievable, unique and distinctive models is truly unforgettable. All of the hot rides have their own personality. Standouts from previous years include a neon pink vintage Chevrolet, a Cookie Monster-themed Camaro, a vintage Dodge police cruiser and an Eagles-clad automobile that certainly bled green.

Last year’s Car Show was a record-breaking year, and 2019 will be no different. All of the unique models will be entered in a competition for the chance to win exciting prizes and trophies. Categories include Top 50, Best Stock, Best Modified, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best 50’s Custom, Best Street Rod, Best Low Rider, Best Truck, Best Motorcycle, and Best of Show Car and Motorcycle. Participation is $20; check-in will take place between 8 and 11 a.m.

Guests can check out and peruse all of the incredible vehicles while wining and dining at some of the area’s best culinary hot spots. Many top Passyunk eateries will be offering delicious specials, refreshing drinks, themed treats and much more.

Philadelphians can munch on car-shaped protein bars from Chhaya; sip on a tasty variety of cocktails from Manatawny Still Works; build their own “Sweet Ride” dessert car at Ground Up coffee shop; munch on enticing pizza slices from Isabella Pizza and La Scalas Birra; check out taco options at El Sarape; and much, much more. Participating restaurants will also offer specials indoors as well.

Be sure to look out for The Chilly Banana, French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Food, Hardy Funnel Cakes, Mike’s BBQ, and Puyero Venezuelan Flavor’s food trucks while at the festival, too.

“The 14th Annual Car Show and Street Festival is back and on track to be bigger than ever,” said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter in a release. “Families from around the tri-state area flock to East Passyunk to cruise the cars, enjoy live music on every block, talk to car owners, and get a taste of the Avenue’s food and shopping scene. We are thrilled to bring back South Philly’s largest annual summer tradition!”

The Car Show and Street Festival will also have a plethora of talented bands outside performing live music. From smooth R&B to upbeat rock and dance-worthy oldies hits, the entertainment will certainly bring the fun up to 100 mph.

Guests can also indulge in plenty of enticing shopping opportunities while at the festival, including handmade items from local crafters and artists highlighting art, decor, ceramics, jewelry, clothing and gifts at a unique craft show (near the Singing Fountain) curated by Nice Things Handmade!

More fun and exciting happenings at the festival include games, a free bounce house, circus performers, temporary tattoos and more.

If you go: July 28, 11 am -4 pm, East Passyunk Ave between Broad and Dickinson St., Philadelphia, free-$20, visiteastpassyunk.com