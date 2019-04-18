Easter and Passover are almost here, and some top Philly spots are celebrating in fun, delicious and exciting ways. If you’re looking for a brunch, family activity or just a memorable experience for the holiday, look no further. Metro has the scoop on where to go this weekend to truly make this year’s Easter/Passover holidays special.

Where to go for Easter Brunch in Philly this weekend

Branzino

The Rittenhouse hotspot is offering a specialty brunch for Easter this Sunday, and the menu looks out of this world. Guests can indulge in lamb belly hash with fried eggs, flat-iron steak and eggs with salsa verde, a mushroom, parmesan and kale frittata, stuffed calamari and much more. Branzino’s secluded brick patio will be open for seating (weather permitting), dogs are welcome and guests can also drop off decor so that the tables are preset if they wish.

261 S. 17th St., branzinophilly.com

The Twisted Tail

This Southern-style eatery is taking its already impressive brunch offerings up a notch this weekend. The Easter brunch buffet will feature multiple chef carving stations with porchetta, spring leg of lamb, omelets and waffles and other tasty dishes including pastries, bagels, smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail, fresh fruit and more. The buffet is available on April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $48 per person and $25 for kids (3 to 10 years of age).

509 S 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is known for being one of the best steakhouses in Philly, and this weekend you will find out why. Starting at 2 p.m. this Sunday, the Center city hotspot will be serving up savory meals from new Executive Chef Steve Ackner in addition to dishes from the regular dinner menu. Options include a shrimp cocktail, lamb with two double cut chops, English peas, mushrooms and caramelized onions, ten layer carrot cake with cream cheese icing and pineapple syrup and more.

124 S 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Fork

This Old City hotspot wants to make your holiday weekend special with a plethora of brunch options. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. this Sunday for $35 per person. Enticing dishes include beef tartare, Acadian pearl oysters, nicoise salad, steak and eggs, Colorado lamb chops and much more.

306 Market St., forkrestaurant.com

a.kitchen

This Center City eatery is featuring a decadent brunch menu this weekend, and everyone is invited out to sample the delicious offerings being served up. Options include onion soup, a lobster omelet, prime rib, smoked lamb leg, French dip, salt cod eggs benedict and much, much more.

135 S 18th St., akitchenandbar.com

Stir

The unique restaurant located in the Philadelphia Museum of Art is offering an appetizing prix fixe menu for brunch this Sunday at just $49 per person. Menu items include beet cured deviled eggs, salmon rilletes, vegetable crudité, an assortment of cake bites, truffles, and petit fours with fresh fruit and much more. The best part? Brunch also includes a mimosa or Bloody Mary (if you are 21 or over).

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org

Amada

This hotspot is offering both tapas and classic Spanish options for brunch this weekend and the whole family is invited out to indulge on Sunday. Options include sangria pancakes (made with stone fruit, orange, canela and whipped cream), Benedicto (made with crab, poached egg and Espelette hollandaise), Heuvos Rotos (made with duck egg, potato chips, serrano ham and chive cream) and much more.

217-219 Chestnut St., philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com

Garden Restaurant at the Barnes

The Garden Restaurant at the Barnes Foundation is a unique experience on its own, throw in a decadent brunch and it’s your best bet for a perfect dining spot this weekend. Indulge in delicious dishes such as a tomato caprese salad, country roasted ham, lemon herb chicken, smoked salmon and more while admiring the world-class art and horticulture at the eatery. The prix fixe menu this Sunday is $55 for adults, $15 for children under 10 and complimentary for kids under 3.

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org

Del Frisco’s

Head to Del Frisco’s this Sunday to take advantage of the gourmet and delicious brunch specials. Philadelphians can enjoy the lobster benedict (made with two poached eggs, a toasted English muffin, citrus hollandaise and caviar), filet mignon benedict (made with two poached eggs, a toasted English muffin and hollandaise), slow roasted herb-crusted prime rib (made with au jus and horseradish sauce) and much, much more.

1426-1428 Chestnut St., delfriscos.com

Square 1682

This Center City spot is offering a fun-filled weekend with exciting activities and delicious food. On Sunday head to Square 1682 to indulge in the all-day brunch specials, over-the-top Bloody Mary bar (for only $8), special Easter-inspired mimosas and free cookies for the kiddos to decorate.

121 S. 17th St., square1682.com

One Liberty Observation Deck

One Liberty may not offer food, but it is offering an amazing special this weekend that you just can’t miss out on. Head to the Observation Deck this Saturday and Sunday to purchase a ticket on site and earn the opportunity to pick an egg out of a basket that will hold the chance to win a number of prizes. Prizes will include small toys, sweet items and complimentary tickets and upgrades. One lucky grand prize winner will win a Philadelphia-themed gift bag full of wonderful Philly-themed items.

1650 Market St., phillyfromthetop.com