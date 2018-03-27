5 things you can’t miss at 2018 Easter Promenade

The 2018 Easter Promenade is back for its 87th year on Sunday, April 1. The largest and oldest Easter celebration in the city, the event features a parade, the Easter Bunny and his wife (Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail), live music, costume contests, celebrity appearances and more. Here are five things you can’t miss at the 2018 Easter Promenade, including brunch spots right near the action.

1. The Parade

Master of ceremonies Henri David returns to lead a parade from the corner of Passyunk Avenue and South Street down to Headhouse Square (2nd Street) at 12:30 p.m. Be sure to dress in your Sunday best!



2. Local celebrities

At the 2018 Easter Promenade, local celebs will be in attendance, including, WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson, FOX 29’s Alex Holley, Mayor Jim Kenney, State Representative Brian Sims and Councilman Mark Squilla.



3. Costume contests

This year, there’s a best dressed baby category (under two years old) in addition to twelve other categories that include: best dressed little boy and little girl (two-5 years old), best dressed young girl and young boy (six to 12 years old), best dressed teen girl and teen boy (13-19 years old), best dressed woman and man (20+ years old), best dressed family, best dressed pet, best Easter bonnet and best South Street Razzle Dazzle.



4. Entertainment

Philadelphia's LGBT marching band, Philadelphia Freedom Band will perform for attendees and volunteers from the Attic Youth Center will do the bunny hop to the music. The world’s tallest bunny rabbit will also be strolling along the Easter Promenade.



5. Brunch

All the “egg-citement” sure makes one hungry and there are plenty of options for Easter brunch along the promenade route. The Twisted Tail (509 S. 2nd St.) will have a Grand Easter Brunch Buffet, which is all you can eat, and costs $48 for adults and $25 for kids (ages three to 10). In the mood for pizza? Right across the street, Pizzeria Stella (420 S. 2nd St.) offers wood-fired pizzas, pastas, salads and more.

For more information, visit: south-street.com.