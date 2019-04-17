What to expect this year at the 2019 Easter Promenade

Head to South Street this Sunday to take part in one of Philadelphia’s most beloved and time-honored Easter traditions- the South Street Promenade. The Promenade is the regions largest Easter celebration, and every year thousands of people come to the City of Brotherly Love to take part in all of the excitement.

The promenade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. at the corner of South Street and Passyunk Avenue, and the sea of pastel-clad paradegoers will walk down one of Philly’s most historic streets to get to the final destination- the Easter fashion contest. Every year some of the city’s best dressed enter into the contest to show off their Easter fashion and Sunday best, while judges work together to find a winner for each category. The celebrity judges include well-known names in fashion, radio and television.

Categories include Best Dressed for different age groups, Best Dressed Family, Best Dressed Pet, Best Easter Bonnet and Best South Street Razzle Dazzle. Participants will receive free Easter treats and winners will be rewarded with special prizes.

The promenade will also have a few special guests and surprises this year, including appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail, the World’s Tallest Rabbit and the Easter Bunny himself. This year, look for a special new addition as the talented young ladies of The Royal Mix will be joining the promenade line-up. According to the release, these talented youth will perform a live song at the promenade stage to kick-off the stage ceremony. The promenade will be led by Master of Ceremonies Henri David, who has been at the forefront of the promenade for nearly 40 years. David has been a driving force in keeping this tradition alive and helping to re-vamp the exciting event altogether, he will return this year dressed from head to toe in his signature “mile high” and over-the-top Easter attire.

While marching down South Street, the Philadelphia Freedom Band will be performing some familiar songs including the famous Bunny Hop, all promenaders will be dancing in the street while listening to the fun and festive tunes.

The promenade has always been a special tradition in the city of Philadelphia. Originally the festivities took place in the Rittenhouse area and was known as an event “to see and be seen”. Over the years, the promenade has grown and the traditions have expanded, making the whole event a staple in the City of Brotherly Love.

For more information on the Easter Promenade visit southstreet.com