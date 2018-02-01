Eat carrot cake for a good cause at Ocean Prime

Enjoy Ocean Prime's signature Ten Layer Carrot Cake and give back at the same time. Provided

National Carrot Cake Day is this Saturday, Feb. 3 and to celebrate, Philadelphia’s Ocean Prime is donating $1 from every slice sold of their signature Ten Layer Carrot Cake to No Kid Hungry.

The ultra decadent dessert includes 10 layers of carrot cake slathered with cream cheese icing. To top it all off? Pineapple syrup, whipped cream and mint. Yum!

From Feb. 3 through Feb. 9, you can order this dessert and support No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger.

“We are excited to again partner with No Kid Hungry and support such an important cause,” says Tricia Finke, general manager. “We have extended the Ten Layer Carrot Cake promotion this year from a day to a week in hopes of significantly increasing our donation.”

According to No Kid Hungry, 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Their organization helps kids start the day off with a healthy breakfast and teaches families how to shop and cook on a budget.

Each $1 donated from cake sales represents 10 meals for kids.

“We are excited to team up with Ocean Prime in the effort to end child hunger,” says Diana Hovey, senior vice president at No Kid Hungry. “The No Kid Hungry campaign has connected kids with over 775 million meals and with the help of Ocean Prime, we can make no kid hungry a reality in the U.S.”

Ocean Prime is located at 124 S. 15th St.

For more information, visit: ocean-prime.com.