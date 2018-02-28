Eat like an Insider: East Passyunk Restaurant Week Edition

From now through March 9, East Passyunk Restaurant Week is in full swing, to the delight of foodies in the Philadelphia region and beyond.

Affordable, three-course, lunch and dinner menus are being served up at 26 restaurants along the avenue, priced at $15, $25 and $35.

We got to chat with some East Passyunk Avenue insiders about what they’re cooking up and which restaurants they’re excited to try this year, for a special edition of Eat Like an Insider.

Shawn Darragh of Bing Bing Dim Sum

How many times have you participated in EPRW?

This will be our third year. It’s always a good few weeks of business.

What are some highlights from your menu for EPRW?

We are featuring some recent popular specials that are exclusive to the restaurant week menu including banh mi pork egg rolls and smoked salmon rangoon. We also wanted to offer a healthy mix of our old mainstays like the scarlet dumplings and spicy cucumbers and newer menu items like the chicken sausage congee and chocolate cheesecake bao for a sweet ending.

What restaurants are you looking forward to eating at at EPRW?

Pistola's del sur, Brigantessa, Will, ITV and Townsend.



What do you love most about EPA?

East Passyunk is an all around great community with the people that live here and the community of restaurant owners and employees. There are a wide range of restaurants, bars and retail to keep the local and surrounding communities happy.

Bing Bing Dim Sum is located at 1648 East Passyunk Ave.

Lee Styer of FOND

How many times have you participated in EPRW?

Every year since 2009.

What are some highlights from your menu for EPRW?

Highlights include wild boar pate and mocha layer cake (chocolate sponge cake, cappuccino mousse, almonds, caramel custard).

What restaurants are you looking forward to eating at at EPRW?

I probably won’t be able to make it to any other restaurants as we will be cooking the whole time. We tend to fill up and it’s a super busy week, but I support the other restaurants outside of restaurant week.

What do you love most about EPA?

We are a tight knit supportive community of restaurants.

FOND is located at 1537 S. 11th St.

Corey Baver of Izumi

How many times have you participated in EPRW?

Since it started six years ago.

What are some highlights from your menu for EPRW?

Braised pork belly with congee because it showcases classic Japanese cooking.

What restaurants are you looking forward to eating at at EPRW?

Fond and Noord are definitely on my list for this year's restaurant week.

What do you love most about EPA?

The camaraderie we have with all the chefs and restaurant owners around us.

Izumi is located at 1601 East Passyunk Ave.

For more information on East Passyunk Restaurant Week, visit: eastpassyunkrestaurantweek.com.