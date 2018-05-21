Elixr Coffee is opening a new location in Philly at the end of May near 12th and Vine Streets.



The new 2,000-square-foot space will be located at 315 N. 12th St., close to the Goldtex Building.

Founded by Evan Inatome in 2010, Elixr Coffee has been a Philly favorite. Its flagship store is located on Sydenham Street (between Walnut and Locust), but it also has locations in University City and is even served at Michael Schulson’s Double Knot.

So what can we expect from the new Elixr location? It will include a lot of the same features as the flagship cafe, being open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with coffee options changing each month. The new space is 800 square feet larger than the original space and will even allow visitors to catch a glimpse into the roasting plant.

For the true coffee connoisseurs, there will also be an “omakase coffee” tasting bar, where you can taste five unique cups of joe per flight. Talk about a caffeine rush.

"This is a really exciting time for Elixr," says Inatome in a press release. "I came to Philly to realize my dream of launching a serious coffee business about eight years ago, and I knew when I arrived in the city that it was the right time and place open. We've grown so much over the past couple of years, and we have some really amazing things to finally unveil with the opening of our new roastery.”

For more information on Elixr, visit: elixrcoffee.com.

