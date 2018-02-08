It happens this weekend in Fishtown.

Looking to titillate your sweet tooth? Cake Life Bake Shop in Fishtown is hosting an Erotic Cookie Decorating Class on Sunday, Feb. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Led by Cake Life co-owner Lily Fischer and executive cake chef, Becca Craig, the evening will be sweet and spicy.

According to Fischer, all sorts of designs will be covered including, “penises, vaginas, bondage gingerbread people, boobs, butts and bulges.”

Attendees will learn different piping techniques, use different piping tips, learn how to properly “flood” a cookie, achieving a good icing consistency and getting a recipe for the perfect sugar cookie.

“This will be a Q+A type of class, so people can feel free to ask other baking or sex education questions they may have,” laughs Fischer.

In addition to making cookies, be sure to bring a bottle of something for you and your friends to sip on, as Cake Life Bake Shop is BYOB.

Cake Life Bake Shop is located at 1306 Frankford Ave.

For more information, visit: cakelifebakeshop.com

