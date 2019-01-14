Have you ever wanted to transport back to the '80s? Now you can, but instead of hanging out in the neon-clad big-haired era you are trying to escape it. The recently opened Bourse food hall just opened up their newest attraction: Steel Owl Productions’ Escape The 1980s pop-up escape room. All of Philadelphia is invited to get trapped and try and figure their way out of this '80s themed conundrum. Here is everything you need to know about the new escape room in Philadelphia.

Escape the 1980s: Everything you need to know about the new totally tubular escape room in Philadelphia

Escape the 1980s challenges players to get back to the future through a series of clues, puzzles and hidden surprises. There are five '80s-themed rooms in this mini-mall of a maze decked out with plenty of nostalgic memorabilia including Knight Rider, The Goonies, Walkie Talkies, Cabbage Patch Kids an ‘80s radio and more. You don't need to know anything about the era to play the game, you just have to have a keen eye, creative solutions and teamwork to win.

This new escape room in Philadelphia is unlike any other, it's tubular. From making calls on ‘80s phones to entering secret codes into a War Games computer, players will feel as if they stepped out of this decade. The best part? Each time you play is different, the game master curates every experience to the players. So feel free to go back and play as many times as you want, it's a different challenge every time you step through the door.

“We are thrilled to feature Escape The 1980s as a pop-up at The Bourse,” said Kelly Duffy, General Manager of The Bourse food hall. “I know I look forward to escaping the ‘80s myself!”

The Bourse is home to the only 80s themed escape room in the country, and it will be in the City of Brotherly Love for only six months so buying your tickets sooner rather than later is recommended. Single-game tickets cost $28-32 and allow guests to be submerged in the hour-long exhilarating experience with others to form teams. There is also a private-play package option that is good for up to 14 people for $418, allowing you and your friends the whole place to yourselves.

The new escape room in Philadelphia is located on the first floor of The Bourse food hall at the 4th Street entrance. The pop-up extravaganza will be open Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at steelowl.com.

The Bourse food hall is located at 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia