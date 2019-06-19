It's no secret that Philadelphians love food trucks. Take a trip to the suburbs for a food truck event at one of the the best day trip destinations for city dwellers.

Everything you need to know about Linvilla Orchards' Food Truck Frenzy

Prepare your palate for Food Truck Frenzy at Linvilla Orchards on Saturday July 20. You can work up an appetite by picking your own fruit before trying dishes from more than a dozen food trucks serving plenty of options, from cupcakes to Caribbean food. The event will also have live music, family friendly acitivities and plenty of grown up libations from Blue Mountain Winery and Ship Bottom Brewery.

Get hungry: Food truck lineup preview

Barkley's BBQ: Find the truck with the painted ribs to try soul food classics, including their signature barbecue ribs.

Cow & The Curd: This truck has a cult-like following for their Wisconson-style fried cheese curds. Try pairing the curds with their sauces or go all out with poutine, complete with a rich meat gravy and hand cut fries.

Dr. Wutzit's Wonder Balls: To explain the name, this food truck serves a range of arancini and other round treats. Their menu changes frequently, but expect to see specials like lobster mac'n'cheese balls or their famous buffalo chicken bites with bleu cheese.

Mom-Mom's Kitchen & Polish Food Cart: Try authentic, no-frills pierogis and kielbasa like your babcia makes. The Port Richmond based truck also serves stuffed cabbage rolls and a range of classic Polish side dishes.

Stuff'd Buns: If you're serious about your sliders, this it the truck for you. The truck manages to pack a lot of flavor into very small sandwiches, including pulled BBQ chicken with coleslaw and buffalo fried shrimp.

Other things to do at Linvilla Orchards

Live Music: An all-day food event needs music to keep the party going. Start the day with folk and blues from Full Deck, and The Blue Route Band takes over with some motown in the afternoon.

Ship Bottom Brewery Beer Garden: The brewery serves beers made with Linvilla produce in the seasonal beer garden, as well as providing corn hole and Jenga for everyone to enjoy. The beer garden is open every Saturday and Sunday noon-8 pm.

Pick Your Own Produce: When you walk away stuffed from the food trucks, make sure you pick your own fruit to take home. Eat it while it's fresh or try making pies or preserves. Linvilla has a range of seasonal selections, and summer means it's time for berries and stone fruits. Expect to see different varieties of peaches as well as raspberries and blueberries. Linvilla provides boxes, but make sure you bring sunscreen and wear comfortable shoes.

Shopping at the Garden Center: Combine your fun day trip with plant shopping in the sprawling, colorful Garden Center and get advice from the experts. Check out fruit trees you can grow in your own backyard, house plants and beautiful accessories.

Food Truck Frenzy will take place at Linvilla Orchards July 20, located at 137 W Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063. For more information, visit linvilla.com.