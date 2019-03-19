Everything you need to know about Artistacon 2019

If you're an aspiring artist, Christmas just came early. Artistacon, a special conference that brings emerging artists together with seasoned professionals is officially this weekend in Philly, and this colorful event has everything a hopeful artist could ever need. According to the official website, Artistacon is the only art conference designed specifically to bring established artists together with emerging artists in an intimate gathering to celebrate the creative process and mentor a new generation. The conference culminated all of this through a series of workshops, educational symposia, portfolio review and demos and displays from featured artists, illustrators and writers.

A few guests of honor this year include Chris Oatley (Disney artist, Oatley Academy and The Oatley Artcast), Lauren Panepinto (creative director), Jeremy Wilson (illustrator), Dave Palumbo (illustrator/artist), Jake Parker (creator of Inktober), Crystal Sully (freelance illustrator/concept artist), Jon Schindehette (art and creative director), Christian Patchell and Melissa Lomax (a couple of cartoonists), Dani Hedlund (writer/publisher/philanthropist), Mark Morales (comics inker), Carl Potts (writer/artist/editor), Dorian Vallejo (fine artist) and many more.

The main mission and vision for Artistacon is to show aspiring artists and creators what the art world looks like today for working professionals and what is to be expected in this career path. This mission is highlighted through interesting workshops and symposiums led by some of the Guests of Honor. Attendees can learn about the power of social media and self-promotion, how to create an impressive portfolio, how to maintain a successful art career, how to use storytelling as a tool to improve lives, the art of visual storytelling, the psychology of art and much more.

According to the press release this event is the perfect opportunity for up and coming artists including fine artists and illustrators who work in traditional and/or digital mediums; artists who have bridged into the graphic novels, comic genres and fantasy; writers and editors; high school and college students who wish to make a career in the arts; and anyone interested in connecting with professional artists for the purposes of learning and networking in an intimate, inspiring setting.

Artistacon 2019 tickets

Tickets and day passes for the main programming are required, but there are a few events that are free and open to the public. There will be an Artists’ Meet & Greet/Drink & Draw from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm on Friday, March 22 at the Philadelphia Sketch Club (235 S. Camac St.) where Artistacon's Guests of Honor and attendees will get to drink, draw and mingle with one another throughout the duration of the event. There will also be an Artist Evening Showcase from 7 pm to 11 pm on Saturday, March 23 at the Academy of Natural Sciences (1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy) where over 50 exhibiting artists and vendors will be on display in the Dinosaur Exhibit & Hall.

Anyone who wishes to attend Artistacon can buy a two-day pass (which also includes the Drink & Draw event on March 22) for $79, an all-inclusive two-day student pass (for students and educators) for $49 or a one-day pass for $45. Tickets for this event can be purchased through artistacon.net prior to the event and any attendee under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Artsistacon will be held on March 23-24 at the Moore College of Art & Design (1916 Race St., Philadelphia). For more information and tickets visit artistacon.net.