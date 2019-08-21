Everything you need to know about MilkBoy's new drag brunch

Sunday brunch: the ultimate leisure for city dwellers fueled by mimosas and ordering too much food. Philly restaurants brunch seriously with hundreds of options ranging from themed menus to buffets. If you want to take your brunching to the next level, combine your favorite brunch foods with dazzling performances at MilkBoy this weekend.

Known for their cool bar and restaurant space behind a garage door and an upstairs concert venue, MilkBoy is one of the most unique destinations in Philly. They manage to incorporate a little bit of everything, from early weekday breakfast to a full recording studio in Callowhill. Their Center City location at 1100 Chestnut St. location is home to some of the best late-night shows and parties. A new drag brunch show will help bring the party downstairs on the last Sunday of each month starting Aug. 25, and it’s definitely not your typical drag brunch.

“The idea of ‘Milk & Cookies’ came alive during Philly Beer Week earlier this year, when we hosted the only LGBTQ-related event,” co-founder Jamie Lokoff said in a press release. “We’re proud to contribute to Philly’s vibrant LGBTQ scene.”

Hosted by drag and burlesque artist Icon Ebony-Fierce, you can expect a range of performers each month, including comedy, burlesque and dance party breaks upstairs to keep the energy going. To kick things off this Sunday, mix equal parts spook and spice to help you get ready for Fall. Performers include the witchy Sa'Mantha SayTen, heavy metal drag artist Lorna Doom and a burlesque performance by Sinnamon. DJ DELISH is spinning brunch-worthy tunes, and comedian Nicole Phoenix will perform standup.

It wouldn’t be brunch without food and drink specials. One menu item exclusive to “Milk & Cookies” is a Pride Salmon Deluxe, a lox bagel sandwich with scallion cream cheese and all the other accoutrements served on a rainbow bagel. Classic brunch dishes include buttermilk pancakes and a breakfast burger dubbed the “Hangover Burger” ($15), with pickled pepper, chili mayo and bacon. Don't miss the chance to try their drag brunch-exclusive CBD Pride punch ($12) made with vodka, CBD oil and fresh juice. Or, try local beers on tap like Evil Genius’s Tap Takeover for $4.

Entrance to the drag brunch series is free. Food and beverages are pay as you go. Brunch goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with two shows at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Visit milkboyphilly.com for more information.