Everything you need to know about Old City Eats 2019

Old City is a fantastic part of Philly to hang out in during the summer season. It’s right by the water, features amazing outdoor spaces and is also home to one of the best seasonal happy hours in the city, Old City Eats. Old City Eats will happen every Thursday throughout the summer until August 29, and over 50 top spots are serving up enticing choices that will please anyone’s palette. Choices for the series feature half-priced appetizers, $4 beers and $5 cocktails from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It all starts this Thursday, June 20, with an incredibly colorful and upbeat Old City Eats block party to officially kick off the delicious occasion.

The block party this Thursday will highlight some of the mouthwatering options from spots featured in this summer’s Old City Eats series. Tapas hot spot Amada will be serving up an enticing Spanish cheesecake and a vodka cocktail. Bleu Martini will be featuring Cajun shrimp cornbread and cheesesteak egg rolls along with their mojito and beer selection. Farmica will serve their mouthwatering meatballs and Voodoo tequila cocktail. Franklin Fountain will provide delightful ice cream creations. Makhani Modern Indian will highlight some of their tasty bites including their signature samosas and mango beverages. Nauti Mermaid Crab House & Piano Bar will showcase their delicious crab cakes and specialty cocktails. And Rebel Taco will be serving a selection of enticing tacos and their house margarita. There will be other spots offering more variety of small bites and drink samples at the block party as well, to give a bigger picture on what to expect for the Old City Eats series this summer.

While getting pumped for the mouthwatering series this Thursday with all of the samples, guests can also enjoy live music throughout this colorful block party. According to the release, Philadelphians can check out Irish tunes at the Plough & the Stars, and DJ Decybals joined by dancers from AlgoRhythm Studio at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar. Plus, Nauti Mermaid Crab House & Piano Bar will bring dueling pianos for some lively and interactive singalongs.

Throughout the rest of the season, any Philadelphian can head to the historic area of the city during the happy hour to get a taste of all of the enticing cuisine Old City has to offer.

“Our focus for Old City Eats is spotlighting the neighborhood’s impressive and evolving list of dining options,” said Old City District Executive Director Job Itzkowitz in a release. “With more than 40 restaurants and bars participating, there’s something to appeal to every palette, including Italian, Cuban, French, Mexican, Peruvian, British and other global cuisines. We have as diverse a culinary scene as anywhere in the city! Whether you visit an old favorite or experience something new, Old City Eats will take you on a culinary journey that will last all summer long.”

Stephen Starr hot spot Buddakan will offer their famous edamame dumplings and specialty rum cocktail for the series. Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen will serve up their roasted mushroom mac and cheese with black truffle along with a rotating list of libations. National Mechanics will highlight their plantain chips and guacamole along with their strawberry daiquiri. The Olde Bar will feature their shrimp salad roll along with a gin cocktail and beer selection. Tomo Sushi & Ramen will showcase their Alaskan hand roll and spicy vegan tuna hand roll. Scoop Deville will serve up a specialty scoop selection of premium small-batch homemade ice cream. And TAPS Fill Station in The Bourse will offer wings along with craft beer and wine.

So this summer, bring the whole family or rally a group of friends together and head to Old City every Thursday to taste some of the most unique, satisfying and delicious cuisines the City of Brotherly Love has to offer.

A full list of participating spots and their menus is available at oldcitydistrict.org. Old City Eats will run every Thursday until August 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The block party will take place June 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 2nd Street between Market and Chestnut streets.