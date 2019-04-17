Evil Genius is celebrating the opening of their outdoor beer garden with a luau bash

When the warm weather comes out, so does all of the outside fun the city has to offer — including the ever-popular beer garden venues. Last year Evil Genius opened their wildly popular outdoor beer garden with a bang, but this year they are taking their already impressive spot up a notch and kicking off the opening with an all-out luau bash.

This Friday, April 19, at 5 p.m., Evil Genius will be celebrating the opening of their beer garden with a fun and exciting luau extravaganza. The beach-style party will feature tiki cups for your drinks, grass skirts, coconut bras, music and leis for everyone. Evil Genius’ kitchen will also be whipping up tropical fare including barbecue pork tacos with pineapples (3 for $7) all night long.

Guests can chill out and enjoy the unique renderings inspired by the movie “Point Break” starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves while also sipping on some of the brewing company’s best and most flavorful brews. Beverage options include their #adulting (guava IPA), Trust the Process (mosaic and amarillo oat IPA 6.7%), Fly Like an Eagle (watermelon water ice milkshake IPA 6.2%), I Love Lamp (pineapple hefeweizen), They Did Surgery on a Grape (red wine hazy IPA 5.8%) and The Painting Was a Gift, Todd (light lager 4.5%).

Evil Genius founders Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward wanted the Beer Garden to be extra-special this year, so they decided to upgrade the venue. Last year the duo opened their outdoor Beer Garden on a smaller scale to test out the waters. This year, Bowen and Hayward went all out.

The upgrades to the Beer Garden include a new Evil Genius art mural of the company’s logo surrounded by ambient string lights; Goth Hearts from local street and mixed-media artist Ambrella; decor featuring reclaimed timber, distressed metals, faux grass, rock flooring and rustic metal gates designed by S.D. Design (who also are known for their metal chandelier installation inside the tasting room); and more.

The Beer Garden this year also received an upgrade to its seating, with plenty of room to accompany any thirsty Philadelphian. Evil Genius added more wooden bars with barstools, high-top tables, communal tables with bench-style seating, wooden benches, three faux trellises and pergolas, barrel seating, a rocker and more.

The best part? Evil Genius’ Beer Garden is also dog-friendly (dog bowls will be available), so even our furry friends can enjoy the magical venue.

“As usual, we’ll continue to make very serious beers but with very silly names — but now you have the chance to drink them in a new outdoor oasis in the heart of Kensington. And you can have your dog in tow! The summer is going to have plenty of awesome events including a Low Country boil, a murder mystery, a doggie fashion show and our weekly charity night,” said Hayward.

The opening part is free to attend, with beer and food pay-as-you-go.

Evil Genius Beer Company is located at 1727 N. Front St. To learn more about Evil Genius, visit evilgeniusbeer.com.