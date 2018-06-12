7 freebies for Father’s Day in Philly

This burger at Mad Rex is not free but dad can wash it down with a free draft beer on Father's Day, along with a free game of virtual reality. Provided

Father’s Day 2018 is coming up on Sunday, June 17, and if you if you’re on a budget, that doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate with dad on his special day. A number of establishments all around Philly are offering Father’s Day freebies that are sure make the day one to remember. Here are seven Father’s Day freebies to hunt down this weekend in Philly.

Parx Racing at Parx East

3001 Street Road

Bensalem, PA

parxcasino.com/racing

There will be free family fun from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and free live music from the Harry Walther band from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Picnic Grove on Father’s Day at Parx Racing at Parx East. A Father’s Day lunch menu will also be available.

Cinder Copper & Lace

1500 Locust St.

cindercl.com

Cinder, Copper and Lace in Center City is hosting a special Father’s Day brunch with both sweet and savory dishes, like breakfast and brunch pizza, benedicts, burgers and other entrees. Dad can even get a free flight of four different beers/ciders.

Revolution Taco

2015 Walnut St.

therevolutiontaco.com

If you and the family bring dad to Revolution Taco on Father’s Day, he can get a free order of tacos of any variety. Options include Korean short rib, vegan spiced BBQ cauliflower, fried sweet and sour chicken, smoked mushroom vegan, chicken tinga, Korean beef, and smoked pork pastor. The only catch? It’s dine-in only.

SLiCE

Rittenhouse Square: 1740 Sansom St.

Italian Market: 1180 S. 10th St.

Fishtown, 431 East Girard Ave.

Washington Twp: 137 Egg Harbor Rd.

slicepa.com

At all SLiCE locations, if you bring in dad for lunch on Father’s Day, he gets a free slice of pizza for lunch with your order. What’s more, if you order a large pizza for delivery or take-out, dad can get his own small pizza of any kind on the menu.

P’unk Burger

1823 East Passyunk Ave.

punkburger.com

Take dad out to eat at P’unk Burger, East Passyunk’s spot to go for organic burgers, fries and shakes, and he can get a free root beer float. Dad’s pick their choice of ice cream (even vegan) with is topped off with Maine Root and Fountain Soda, which is of course, also organic.

Jane G’s

1930 Chestnut St.

janegsrestaurant.com

This restaurant was a favorite of Samuel L. Jackson’s while he was in town filming recently, and that’s even more reason to bring dad for Father’s Day. What’s more, with any purchase with the family, dad can score free Dan Dan noodles. Have a big group coming out to celebrate Father’s Day? Seating is available for large groups between 20-30.

Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge

1000 Frankford Ave.

themadrex.com

Has dad ever tried virtual reality? On Father’s Day 2018, Mad Rex is offering free virtuality to dads in addition to a free draft when dining out with the family. As far as food goes, there will be off-menu options that include BBQ. What dad doesn’t love BBQ?

So how will you be celebrating Father's Day in Philly? Tell us in the comments below.