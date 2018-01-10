‘Coloring with Intention’ at the Philly Home Show

The Philly Home Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center this Friday and if you’re looking to learn more about Feng Shui and painting, you must visit the Nevin Painting booth, where “coloring with intention” is their mantra.



So what is Feng Shui, exactly? According to Nancy Nevin, founder of Nevin Painting, it’s the art of creating an environment that produces happiness and well being.



“Our senses and emotions are affected by color, light, energy flow and how we perceive them,” she says. “These thoughts and unconscious feelings are the basics of of Feng Shui and we can work to change our environment to improve our experience.”



Nevin got her start in the arts working out of a studio loft in Old City Philadelphia, where her parents operated a printmaking workshop. The evolving nature of the art industry led her to a one-off house painting gig, which ended up becoming a successful business.



“I was able to draw on the talents of my artistically trained friends and family and soon pulled together a uniquely, highly capable painting crew —predominantly made up of women having backgrounds in the arts,” she says.



Nevin Painting is now 26 years old and goes beyond painting walls by using color to improve the feel of a space as well as the lives of their clients.



“If you are having trouble sleeping, you may want to take a look at your bedroom colors,” Nevin says. “Bright oranges, yellows and reds may not be optimal choices, these are energetic colors and may not encourage restful sleep. Softer pastels such as blues, greens and lavenders may be the better option, depending on your goals.”



Want to make more money? Nevin tells us about one client who got a raise soon after tapping into the power of Feng Shui.



“I was working with an individual who was looking to make more money. Together, we decided to choose a color associated with Xun [Wealth and Prosperity] and we painted an accent wall, together, with Feng Shui Paint,” she says. “ We also placed a plant in her Wealth & Prosperity corner to add the intention of growth and prosperousness. Within six months she was promoted and making 30% more money than she had before.”



So what if a client doesn’t have much wall space to work with, but wants to add different elements to their life beyond wealth and prosperity? Accessorizing with color is another option.



“Li, for instance, is associated with the fire element and is in the Fame & Recognition area. Any object, painting, sculpture that has red or suggests fire could be used in this area to activate your intentions,” she says. “With your intention, practicing Feng Shui can bring transcendental, positive effects and placing a colored object is a start.”



If you’d like to learn more about “coloring with intention,” be sure to check out Nevin’s presentation at the Philly Home Show’s main stage at 2 p.m. on Jan. 14.



For more information on Nevin Painting, visit: nevinpaint.com.



If you go:

Philly Home Show

January 12-15

January 19-21

Pennsylvania Convention Center

phillyhomeshow.com