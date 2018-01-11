Firefly 2018 lineup announced

We might be smack dab in the middle of winter but thanks to Firefly, we have something summery to look forward to with the announcement of the 2018 Firefly lineup.
Headliners this year include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers.
The east coast’s largest music and camping festival returns to The Woodlands in Dover, DE from Jun. 14 to 17, 2018.
General Admission and VIP tickets go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. through fireflyfestival.com.
If you only want to go for one day, special one-day only pricing will only be available tomorrow through the website, with General Admission passes starting at $269.
The full lineup is listed below in alphabetical order:
Alex Lahey
Alice Merton
alt-J
Amen Dunes
Amillion The Poet
Arctic Monkeys
Banners
Berhana
Betty Who
Big Gigantic
blackbear
Charlotte Cardin
Chase Atlantic
Cheat Codes
Chet Porter
Chicano Batman
Chromeo
Cold War Kids
Courtship.
Eminem
Everything Everything
Ezri
Flint Eastwood
Flor
Fly By Midnight
Foster the People
Hotel Garuda
Jade Bird
Jax Jones
Jeremy Zucker
Jimmy Eat World
Justin Caruso
Kap Slap
Kasbo
Kendrick Lamar
Knox Fortune
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lights
Lil Wayne
Lil Xan
Lizzo
Logic
Lophiile
Lord Huron
Loyle Carner
Lucy Dacus
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Marian Hill
Martin Garrix
Melvv
MGMT
Middle Kids
Mike D (DJ set)
Mikky Ekko
Morgxn
Noah Kahan
Northern Faces
ODESZA
Ookay Live
Parker
Party Favor
Phantoms
Pluto
PnB Rock
Portugal. The Man
Rag'n'Bone Man
Reo Cragun
Ron Gallo
Royal Blood
Rudimental
San Holo
Savannah Conley
Shallou
Smallpools
Southern Avenue
Spafford
Spencer Lee Band
SZA
Terror Jr
The Aces
The Glorious Sons
The Killers
The Night Game
The Regrettes
THEY.
Thomas Wynn & The Believers
Trippie Redd
Two Friends
Vance Joy
Warren G
Welshly Arms
Westside Gunn & Conway
Whethan
Yung Gravy
For more information, visit: fireflyfestival.com.
