Firefly 2018 lineup announced

We might be smack dab in the middle of winter but thanks to Firefly, we have something summery to look forward to with the announcement of the 2018 Firefly lineup.



Headliners this year include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers.



The east coast’s largest music and camping festival returns to The Woodlands in Dover, DE from Jun. 14 to 17, 2018.



General Admission and VIP tickets go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. through fireflyfestival.com.



If you only want to go for one day, special one-day only pricing will only be available tomorrow through the website, with General Admission passes starting at $269.



The full lineup is listed below in alphabetical order:



Alex Lahey

Alice Merton

alt-J

Amen Dunes

Amillion The Poet

Arctic Monkeys

Banners

Berhana

Betty Who

Big Gigantic

blackbear

Charlotte Cardin

Chase Atlantic

Cheat Codes

Chet Porter

Chicano Batman

Chromeo

Cold War Kids

Courtship.

Eminem

Everything Everything

Ezri

Flint Eastwood

Flor

Fly By Midnight

Foster the People

Hotel Garuda

Jade Bird

Jax Jones

Jeremy Zucker

Jimmy Eat World

Justin Caruso

Kap Slap

Kasbo

Kendrick Lamar

Knox Fortune

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lights

Lil Wayne

Lil Xan

Lizzo

Logic

Lophiile

Lord Huron

Loyle Carner

Lucy Dacus

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Marian Hill

Martin Garrix

Melvv

MGMT

Middle Kids

Mike D (DJ set)

Mikky Ekko

Morgxn

Noah Kahan

Northern Faces

ODESZA

Ookay Live

Parker

Party Favor

Phantoms

Pluto

PnB Rock

Portugal. The Man

Rag'n'Bone Man

Reo Cragun

Ron Gallo

Royal Blood

Rudimental

San Holo

Savannah Conley

Shallou

Smallpools

Southern Avenue

Spafford

Spencer Lee Band

SZA

Terror Jr

The Aces

The Glorious Sons

The Killers

The Night Game

The Regrettes

THEY.

Thomas Wynn & The Believers

Trippie Redd

Two Friends

Vance Joy

Warren G

Welshly Arms

Westside Gunn & Conway

Whethan

Yung Gravy

For more information, visit: fireflyfestival.com.