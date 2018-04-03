Meet the hunks of Flannel Animal 2018

For the love of beer, they're ready to rock the catwalk.

Get ready to see your favorite food and beverage professionals as you’ve never seen them before: rocking the catwalk at the 2nd annual Flannel Animal fashion show, presented by Philly Loves Beer.

Twelve beer hoisting hunks will be donning flannel at Johnny Brenda’s on Sunday, April 8, to help raise money for the 11th annual Philly Beer Week.

They will be judged in three different categories (sports & leisure, sunday best and slumber party) by celebrity judges Danya Henninger of Billy Penn, Marisa Magnatta of WMMR and sexologist, Dr. Timaree.

Before the men of Flannel Animal get ready to strut their stuff, however, they got up close and personal with Metro, telling us about everything from their love for Nicholas Sparks novels to lamenting over beer-wine hybrids no longer in production.

Name: Matt Snyder

Company: Weyerbacher Brewing Co.

Age: 36

Title: Lead Brewer

Hood: North Bethlehem

Hobbies: Making beer, disc golf and processing animal skulls

Beer of the moment? Weyerbacher Infinite Eclipse

Favorite place to drink beer? On a tube, floating down a river

Ultimate Beer-Album Pairing? “Celestite” by Wolves in the Throne Room with Holy Mountain Seer Saison

Name: Nick Bellenzeni a.k.a Donnie Ripsack

Company: The Pistolas Group

Age: 30

Title: Importer of Awesome

Hood: The Hood Between Point Breeze and Girard Estates — West Passyunk

Hobbies: Comics, food/cooking and reading Nicholas Sparks novels

Beer of the moment? Three Floyds Zombie Dust

Favorite place to drink beer? Any seat at the bar when my shift is done.

Ultimate Beer-Album Pairing? “Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix (Vol. 1 & 2)” with Half Acre Daisy Cutter

Name: Mike Major

Company: Austin Eastciders

Age: 36

Title: Field Marketing Representative

Hood: Point Breeze

Hobbies: Being old, karaoke, whiskey (yes it's a hobby), catching movies and eating all the food

Favorite beer of the moment? You mean not named the Hopped Austin Eastciders? Allagash Black.

Favorite place to drink beer? Probably Tria

Ultimate Beer-Album Pairing? “College Dropout” by Kanye West with Victory’s White Monkey

Name: Garrett Lee Williams

Company: Evil Genius Beer Co.

Age: 30ish

Title: General Manager

Hood: Fishtown

Hobbies: Reading trashy sci-fi and fantasy series, playing with my Corgi (Jules), origami, woodworking and RPG video games

Favorite beer of the moment? 'As You Wish' Helles Lager by Evil Genius

Favorite place to drink beer? If I'm alone, a dive bar. If I'm with friends, on a boat.

Ultimate Beer-Album Pairing? "There Goes Rhymin' Simon" with a bunch of (no longer in production) Dogfish 61 minute. Now that I can't have that, and I'm sad, I like Jenny Lewis and the Watkin Twins 'Rabbit Fur Coat' with an Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout.

Name: Ryan Vaughan

Company: Left Hand Brewing Company

Age: 28

Title: Beer Hero of PA/NJ/DE

Hood: Point Breeze

Hobbies: Noodle soups and rooftop drinking

Favorite beer of the moment? Left Hand Polestar Pilsner

Favorite place to drink beer? The beach

Ultimate Beer-Album Pairing? Arcade Fire’s “Neon Bible” with Cantillon Classic Gueuze

Name: Liam Costello Houck

Company: Founders Brewing Co.

Age: 26

Title: Eastern PA Sales Rep

Hood: Newbold

Hobbies: Sand/spin art and dancing like no one’s watching

Favorite beer of the moment? Solid Gold by Founders Brewing Co.

Favorite place to drink beer? In good company

Ultimate Beer-Album Pairing? “Woah, Nelly!” with PC Pils

Name: Rich Colli

Company: Varga Bar/Butcher Bar

Title: Beverage Manager

Age: Barely Legal

Hood: No Libs

Hobbies: Leaving my cell phone in Ubers, working and thinking about work

Favorite beer of the moment? Bud Light Straw-Ber-Ita

Favorite place to drink beer? Outside of people's houses.

Ultimate Beer-Album Pairing? Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn” paired with that cool new six-pack from that cool new brewery. (I heard it got a great Beer Advocate score.)

Name: Archie Knight

Company: Free Will Brewing

Age: No comment.

Title: Sales

Neighborhood: Perkasie

Hobbies: Cigars & whiskey

Favorite beer of the moment? Bell’s Two Hearted IPA

Favorite place to drink beer? Old Town

Ultimate Beer-Album Pairing? Miles Davis “Kind of Blue” with an Imperial Stout

Tickets for Flannel Animal are $30 for VIP and $10 for general admission. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7 p.m. at Johnny Brenda’s (1201 Frankford Ave.).



For more information, visit: phillylovesbeer.org.

