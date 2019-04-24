Everything you need to know about Flavors on the Avenue 2019

East Passyunk is home some of the most indulgently delicious, delectably unique and simply irresistible dining destinations in all of Philadelphia. Passyunk has been hailed as a culinary mecca, and if you attend their third annual Flavors on the Avenue food festival this Sunday, you will see why.

Flavors on the Avenue spans over five blocks and features six full hours of food, drink, music, shopping, family fun and much more. Flavors will feature over two dozen Philly hotspots serving up signature dishes and bites, top shops highlighting their retail treasures and popular eateries will also be showcasing refreshing beverages and unique cocktails. The fun begins at 11 am and will party on until 5 pm in the evening.

“Flavors on the Avenue is East Passyunk’s signature food festival,” said Executive Director Adam Leiter in a release. “Flavors is our invitation for people from across the region to share our love of food and to come together to spend a beautiful spring day in South Philly. As one of our largest events of the year, we want people leave having experienced the diverse culinary talents of our continuously growing food scene, and the wide variety of retail options along our accessible avenue. Flavors on the Avenue is a fun way to showcase everything East Passyunk has to offer. Come for the food and drink, but stay for the day with music, activities, arts and shopping to make it a day on East Passyunk!”

According to the release participating spots include: Barcelona Wine Bar, Bing Bing Dim Sum, Brigantessa, Cantina Los Caballitos, Chhaya Cafe, El Sarape Restaurant, Essen Bakery, Fond, Fuel, ITV Philly, Izumi, Le Virtù, Mamma Maria Ristorante, Manatawny Still Works, Noir Philadelphia, Paradiso Restaurant, Plenty Cafe, Pistolas Del Sur, P’unk Burger, Redcrest Fried Chicken, Saté Kampar, Stogie Joe’s Tavern, Teas n’ Mi, The Bottle Shop, Tre Scalini and Vanilya Bakery.

But what’s lunch and dinner without dessert? Flavors on the Avenue will also feature some sweet guest additions from Lokal Artisan Foods with French Toast Bites and The Chilly Banana Food Truck.

At this tasty event, there is truly something for everyone, even the pickiest of eaters, and if you’re of legal age there is also plenty of tasty beverages ready to go around as well. Flavors will feature craft beer, wine and signature sips along East Passyunk such as Founders Brewing Co.’s enticing tasting tent.

If you come for the indulgent food and refreshing drinks, you’ll stay for the entertainment. This fun event will have live music and performances, kids art and activity zones, a moon bounce and carnival games for kids and adults of all ages.

All of the delicious food will also fuel your desire to shop till you drop- Flavors will have plenty of incredible retail options at the extravaganza. Over 80 of the region’s top makers and crafters will be lining the streets, “East Passyunk is always excited to include and celebrate local talent, local makers, and local artists,” added Leiter in a release.

So if you’re looking for an incredible day full of food, drinks, shopping, fun and more head to East Passyunk this Sunday, April 28 from 11 am- 5 pm for an unforgettable experience.

Visit visiteastpassyunk.com for more information