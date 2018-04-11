Home
 
Free açaí bowls in Rittenhouse today!

Philly has a new spot to chow down, and it's healthy.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 11, 2018
Free açaí bowls will make anyone's Wednesday less of a hump day and more of a yay day.

SoBol Rittenhouse, located at 46 S. 17th St., celebrated their grand opening on Monday, April 9 with a friends and family party.

Today, they officially open to the public at noon and will be giving away free açaí  bowls to the first 76 customers — in honor of the Sixers.

The shop specializes in açaí bowls, which are a Brazilian specialty, with the açaí being a superfruit that’s chock full of nutrients.

They also have pitaya bowls and smoothies.

This is SoBol’s first Philly location but has locations in New York.

For more information, visit: mysobol.com.

And you can check out photos from HughE Dillon in the gallery above. 

 
 
