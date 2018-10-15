Beau Institute of Permanent & Corrective Cosmetics wants Breast Cancer survivors to get tatted up. They are celebrating their 8th annual Beau Day of Hope where free areola tattoos are being offered to Breast Cancer survivors.

Breast Cancer survivors are being offered free areola tattoos

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month there are a lot of events that support the cause, and this one is a little more permanent.

Founder of the Beau Institute Rose Marie Beauchemin Verzella wants all survivors to consider this life-changing service that restores confidence and positive self-esteem. For over two decades, the women of Beau Institute have been committed to restoring women’s confidence with the use of permanent makeup.

Beau Institute has been a leader in the permanent makeup industry for more than 25 years. Based in New Jersey, Beau Institute specializes in both executing and training in permanent makeup, areola tattooing, scar camouflage, scalp tattooing, and microblading. With a focus on creating a personalized and exclusive experience for each client, each procedure is customized for every person who walks through the door. Beau Institute also tailors training courses to help navigate the options in this exciting and diverse profession.

This Thursday, October, 18 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., breast cancer survivors who have undergone reconstructive surgery following a mastectomy will receive complimentary three-dimensional areola tattooing and scar camouflaging. Included with this service is one free touch-up to ensure a flawless result. There will be light bites and refreshments as well.

The Beau Insitute wants this inviting and uplifting event to make a difference in all survivor's lives who have been affected by Breast Cancer. No woman should ever feel inferior in her own body and with a little help Beau wants every woman affected by Breast Cancer to feel sexy and comfortable in her own skin. Visit beauinstitute.com for more details.