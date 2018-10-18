Here is how to get free cheesesteaks and ice cream in Philly

Everyone knows anything free always tastes better, and free cheesesteaks and ice cream might taste the best. Steve's Prince of Steaks is opening their fifth location as part of the new food court that will feature ten restaurants, eateries and retailers in University City.

How to get free cheesesteaks and ice cream in Philly

This new location is the biggest one in the chain, it's double the size of the others being approximately 2,300+ square feet, and even has a dining room plus a liquor license with beer, cocktails, spirits and frozen drinks on the menu

This Friday, October 19, Philadelphians will have the chance to enjoy free cheesesteaks, fries and sodas for lunch and dinner in University City, between 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Students with valid college identification from Penn, Drexel and University of the Sciences can enjoy free cheesesteaks all day as well - even beyond those hours.

There is more than just delicious cheesesteaks to look forward to; on top of Steve’s signature cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks, hamburgers, hot dogs and hoagies, this will be the only Steve’s location to expand the menu with pizza and chicken wings.

Steve Iliescu and business partner Jason Magowan are ecstatic about the opening of the newest addition to the popular franchise. “Steve’s Prince of Steaks is proud to bring the region’s best cheesesteak to the bustling neighborhood of University City,” says Iliescu. “As our motto says, one bite, and you'll be a loyal subject for life! We use the highest quality ingredients, and our team is the fastest and friendliest in the business. There is no other well-known or iconic cheesesteak company in University City. We want to offer you a quality sandwich, made before your eyes, at a fair price. Now, with our new location, you can sit in the dining room and relax with a beer. Money’s tight, and you deserve to have it all done right - and we are excited to bring Steve’s to a new part of the region. We bring nearly 40 years of experience to this region. We hope students, business people, and our new neighbors see the Steve’s difference!”

But there is more: Steve’s will also be joined on Friday by the grand opening in Hamilton Court by I-CE-NY Philly and The Creamery Cafe, both of which will give away free thai rolled ice cream, milkshakes, and gourmet soft serve during the same hours.

I-CE-NY Philly will open with about 16 combinations on the menu - and they will change with the seasons. For customers that prefer to showcase their own creativity, they can mix and match flavors, mix-ins, toppings and sauces.“We will make the ice cream base of your choice with your favorite ingredients right in front of you within minutes. With this customization, every cup will be unique and perfectly matched with your liking,” says Lead Partner of I-CE-NY Philly and The Creamery Cafe Lisa Taing.

The Creamery Cafe will also debut their unique soft serve flavors with their wide range of cone choices (Lavender, Pink Vanilla and more!). But the star of the show is their freakshakes; they are the only place in the Philadelphia region that will offer them. The opening line-up for freakshakes includes Cookie Monster, Candy Unicorn, Peanut Butter Blast and Birthday Cake Surprise. The final offering at The Creamery Cafe will be custom milkshakes, with opening selections such as Nutella Cream, Salted Caramel Pretzel, Birthday Cake, Sweet Vanilla, Ube Coconut, Fudge Brownie and Strawberry Shortcake.

Table seating and lounge seating will be available for both dessert eateries. “We want people to come and enjoy ice cream with their friends, come here for date nights, bring other students for studying, or for neighbors to kick back and relax. The school week can be tough, and we want to be that casual fun spot at the end of a long study day,” said Taing.

The new Steve's Prince of Steaks, I-CE-NY Philly and The Creamery Cafe are located in the new Hamilton Court at 3818 Chestnut Street. All three new eateries will open Friday, October 19.