There will be a thousand free tacos in Philly tomorrow

There will be free tacos in Philly on Thursday, June 7, thanks to Moe’s Southwest Grill.



They’re celebrating the launch of their new menu item, the Three Amigos Taco.



The 5.5 inch corn tortilla taco comes with avocado lime crema, pickled red onions, queso fresco, chopped cilantro, lime wedge, shredded cabbage and your choice of protein. (The website lists grass-fed steak, all-natural adobo chicken, pork carnitas, 100% ground beef or organic tofu as options).



The giveaway will take place at the corner of South 4th and Market Streets, and Moe’s Chief Taco Officer, Kate Munoz, will be there with free samples of Three Amigos Tacos. Your tacos will even be made fresh on the spot, which is pretty cool. The taco giveaway will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



“I’ve been training to be Moe’s Chief Taco Officer my entire life and earning this title is one of my biggest accomplishments,” Munoz says in a press release. “As a taco-fanatic, expert and connoisseur, there is nothing wrong with eating tacos for breakfast, lunch, dinner and after dinner, and that’s exactly what I plan on doing during the Moe’s Taco Tour.”



So now you have something fun to look forward to.

After Philly, Moe's will visit Pittsburgh (June 8) and Cleveland (June 9).



For more information, visit: moes.com.